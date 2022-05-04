‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soundtrack Revealed - Noise11.com

OneRepublic, Lady Gaga and Kenny Loggins lead the list of performers contributing to the new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack.

Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ was released this week to mixed reactions. (It sounds like a Celine Dion 90s b-side).

Kenny Loggins’ original theme ‘Danger Zone’ is back. Fun Fact: Toto were meant to record ‘Danger Zone’, written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock, but were lawyers got in the way and it fell over. Bryan Adams was asked to record the song but rejected it. Corey Hart, the ‘Sunglasses At Night’ guy, was also asked but refused until eventually they asked Loggins, who agreed.

So here it is:

Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick tracklist

Main Titles (You’ve Been Called Back to Top Gun)

Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins

Darkstar

Great Balls of Fire (Live) by Miles Teller

You’re Where You Belong / Give ‘Em Hell

I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic

Dagger One is Hit / Time to Let Go

Tally Two / What’s the Plan / F-14

The Man, the Legend / Touchdown

Penny Returns – Interlude

Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga

Top Gun Anthem

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is in cinemas from 27 May, 2022.

