‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soundtrack Revealed - Noise11.com

OneRepublic, Lady Gaga and Kenny Loggins lead the list of performers contributing to the new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack.
Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ was released this week to mixed reactions. (It sounds like a Celine Dion 90s b-side).
Kenny Loggins’ original theme ‘Danger Zone’ is back. Fun Fact: Toto were meant to record ‘Danger Zone’, written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock, but were lawyers got in the way and it fell over. Bryan Adams was asked to record the song but rejected it. Corey Hart, the ‘Sunglasses At Night’ guy, was also asked but refused until eventually they asked Loggins, who agreed.
So here it is:
Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick tracklist
Main Titles (You’ve Been Called Back to Top Gun)
Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins
Darkstar
Great Balls of Fire (Live) by Miles Teller
You’re Where You Belong / Give ‘Em Hell
I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic
Dagger One is Hit / Time to Let Go
Tally Two / What’s the Plan / F-14
The Man, the Legend / Touchdown
Penny Returns – Interlude
Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga
Top Gun Anthem
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is in cinemas from 27 May, 2022.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook