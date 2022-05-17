Travis Barker Marries Some Reality Star - Noise11.com

Travis Barker has confirmed he is legally married to reality star Kourtney Kardashian by sharing photos from their wedding on social media.

Following their unofficial wedding in Las Vegas last month, the reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer legally tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday.

The couple was snapped on the street in wedding attire, leading to reports of their nuptials, and the newlyweds confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday.

Kourtney shared a photo of them making out in a vintage car affixed with a “just married” sign and tin cans, followed by snaps of them posing in the vehicle and on the steps of what appears to be the courthouse. The photo series also showed them posing by the car with her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell and Travis’ dad Randy, who were reportedly the only witnesses of the service.

The musician shared similar snaps as well as a photo of Kourtney, in her short white wedding dress, sat on the hood of the car with her legs wrapped around Travis, who was wearing a black tuxedo.

Their posts were accompanied by the same caption: “Till death do us part.”

Kourtney’s mother Kris uploaded the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations @kourtneykardash @travisbarker!!!! I love you guys so much!!!!” followed by her sister Khloé, who simply added a love heart and “congratulations” banner alongside the images.

Her sister Kim wrote, “KRAVIS FOREVER”, in the comments underneath Kourtney’s post, where celebrities including Kacey Musgraves, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Elsa Hosk offered up their congratulations.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, got engaged in October after less than a year of dating. They exchanged vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas after the Grammys in April but it was not legally binding as they didn’t obtain a marriage licence.

Kourtney shares three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven – with her ex Scott Disick while Travis shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

