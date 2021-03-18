 Trent Reznor Reacts To Grammy Nomination - Noise11.com
Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Trent Reznor Reacts To Grammy Nomination

by Music-News.com on March 18, 2021

in News

Trent Reznor has called his double Oscar nomination “surreal and humbling and incredibly flattering”.

The Nine Inch Nails star and bandmate Atticus Ross received two nominations apiece on Monday – for the score of David Fincher’s Netflix film Mank, the 1940-set biopic about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, and Pixar’s jazz-inspired animated film Soul, which they share with Jon Batiste.

Reacting to the honour, Reznor told Billboard that the recognition was “surreal and humbling and incredibly flattering”.

“(It’s) another thing that kind of doesn’t seem real in a year when everything starts to blur together. But we’re very grateful,” he said.

He also described his and Ross’ experience of working for Pixar, revealing that the company had been on their “list of dream collaborators” before Soul came along.

“Why? Because we just love Pixar,” he gushed.

“There’s a humanity and a greatness to them that’s several notches above… I won’t even limit it to animation, there’s just a quality that always appealed to us,” Reznor went on, adding: “We thought if the right thing came along that we could do, hell yeah, we’d like to see how those guys work!”

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is to be held on 25 April.

music-news.com

