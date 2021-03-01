 Trent Reznor Wins Golden Globe For A Disney Movie - Noise11.com
Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Trent Reznor Wins Golden Globe For A Disney Movie

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2021

in News

The hook line from the first song of the first Nine Inch Nails album featured the lyrics “Head like a hole/Black as your soul/I’d rather die than give you control”. The year was 1989. If someone told you then Trent Reznor would one day win a Golden Globe for a Disney movie about a ‘Soul’ you would have thought they were mad.

Its 2021 and hey guess what? Trent Reznor has just won the Golden Globe award for Best Original Score for the movie … ‘Soul’.

Reznor, the creator of Nine Inch Nails, thanks Disney and Pixar for the opportunity to work on the hit movie ‘Soul’ saying in his acceptance speech that the work was “the first piece of art I’ve ever made in my life that I can show to my kids.”

The name of the first Nine Inch Nails album was ‘Pretty Hate Machine’. The first song was ‘Head Like A Hole’.

‘Pretty Hate Machine’ peaked at no 75 on the US Billboard chart. Although released in October 1989, it did not make an appearance in the chart until February 1990. By 1992 it was certified Gold for sales over 500,000. By 1993, it had become the first independent album to go Platinum (1,000,000 sales). By 1995, it had sold over 3,000,000 copies in the USA.

Trent Reznor wrote the music for ‘Soul’ with Atticus Rose and Jon Batiste.

Reznor and Rose have also written the scores for ‘The Social Network’ (2010), ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ (2011), ‘Gone Girl’ (2014) and ‘Bird Box’ (2018).

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nine Inch Nails, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper Could Have His First No 1 In Australia This Week

Rock legend Alice Cooper may have his first number one in Australia but the end of this week based on midweek sales of his ‘Detroit Stories’ album.

8 hours ago
My Friend The Chocolate Cake perform at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 16 June 2017. Photo by Ros OGorman
David Bridie Awarded the 2021 Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship

Musician David Bridie has been named as recipient of the 2021 Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship along with photographer Keith Deverell.

16 hours ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Officially Kick Off Makarrata Live In Queensland

Midnight Oil have officially kicked off ‘Makarrata Live’ after a secret show and warm-up in Sydney with their first official show in Queensland on the weekend.

1 day ago
Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen photo by John McMurtrie
Watch Smith/Kotzen ‘Scars’ Video

Smith/Kotzen is Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and The Winery Gods Richie Kotzen. Their debut album is coming March 26.

4 days ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller To Pop Out 16th Solo Album

Paul Weller’s 16th solo album ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’ has been announced.

4 days ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne Reactivates The Boys Light Up 41 Tour

James Reyne will get his The Boys Light Up tour back on the road with 41st anniversary shows to make up with the 2020 shut down (to coin a Reyne songtitle).

5 days ago
KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, 2013 Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11 music news
Kiss Australian Dates Rescheduled For November

Kiss will be back on track with the End of the Road world tour in Australia in November.

5 days ago