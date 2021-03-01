Trent Reznor Wins Golden Globe For A Disney Movie - Noise11.com

The hook line from the first song of the first Nine Inch Nails album featured the lyrics “Head like a hole/Black as your soul/I’d rather die than give you control”. The year was 1989. If someone told you then Trent Reznor would one day win a Golden Globe for a Disney movie about a ‘Soul’ you would have thought they were mad.

Its 2021 and hey guess what? Trent Reznor has just won the Golden Globe award for Best Original Score for the movie … ‘Soul’.

Reznor, the creator of Nine Inch Nails, thanks Disney and Pixar for the opportunity to work on the hit movie ‘Soul’ saying in his acceptance speech that the work was “the first piece of art I’ve ever made in my life that I can show to my kids.”

The name of the first Nine Inch Nails album was ‘Pretty Hate Machine’. The first song was ‘Head Like A Hole’.

‘Pretty Hate Machine’ peaked at no 75 on the US Billboard chart. Although released in October 1989, it did not make an appearance in the chart until February 1990. By 1992 it was certified Gold for sales over 500,000. By 1993, it had become the first independent album to go Platinum (1,000,000 sales). By 1995, it had sold over 3,000,000 copies in the USA.

Trent Reznor wrote the music for ‘Soul’ with Atticus Rose and Jon Batiste.

Reznor and Rose have also written the scores for ‘The Social Network’ (2010), ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ (2011), ‘Gone Girl’ (2014) and ‘Bird Box’ (2018).

