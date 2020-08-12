 Trini Lopez Dies From Coronavirus At Age 83 - Noise11.com
Trini Lopez

Trini Lopez

Trini Lopez Dies From Coronavirus At Age 83

by Paul Cashmere on August 12, 2020

in News

Tex-Mex singer Trini Lopez is a victim of coronavirus. The 60s star has died at the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Trini Lopez was best known for the 1963 hit ‘If I Had A Hammer’. It was a number one song for him in 36 countries.

Trini was born in Dallas, Texas in 1937 and formed his first band when he was 15. In the mid 50s he worked at The Vegas Club, a nightclub owned by Jack Ruby, the man who shot Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged assassin of John F. Kennedy.

Trini designed the Trini Lopez Standard guitar for Gibson in 1964. Dave Grohl owns one.

Trini Lopez became an actor in the 1960s. He starred in ‘The Dirty Dozen’.

Trini never married and had no children. His nephew Trini Martinez is the drummer for Dallas band Bedhead.

