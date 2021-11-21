Turbonegro Frontman Hank von Hell Dies Aged 49 - Noise11.com

Hank von Hell, the frontman for Turnonegro from 1994’s ‘Never Is Forever’ through to 2007’s ‘Retox’, has died at the age of 49.

Hank von Hell was born Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby. He was known as Hans Erik on ‘Never Is Forever’ and Hank von Helvete on the rest of the albums. He also released two solo albums ‘Egomania’ in 2018 and ‘Dead’ in 2020 as well as a duo album with Maria Solheim, ‘Rom for alle’ in 2009. ‘Rom for alle’ was a number one hit in Norway.

Turbonegro had their first Norwegian album with Hank ‘Scandinavian Leather’ in 2003. ‘Party Animals’ (2005) and ‘Retox’ (2007) both reached number two in Norway.

Hank was a judge on Idol in Norway in 2011. He released his autobiography in 2012.

Turbonegro announced Hank’s passing with:

It is with immense sadness we received the tragic news that Hans-Erik «Hertis» Dyvik Husby has passed away. We are thankful for the times, the moments and the magic we shared with Hans-Erik in Turbonegro during the years 1993-2009. As a charismatic frontman who equally channeled humor and vulnerability, Hans-Erik was crucial for the band’s appeal. He was a warm and big hearted human, a spiritually and intellectually seeking person who loved having a conversation with anyone. We are proud of what we created together as rock brothers in Turbonegro – the music, the characters, our whole universe. Hank Von Helvete remains an iconic figure in the history of Norwegian rock and popular culture, and also made a mark as a profile in the international rock´n´roll community. Actor, romantic and entertainer – through his life Hank left no doubt that he was a man for the stage, loving the spotlight and the room’s attention. Our thoughts and hearts go to his family. Rest In Peace

Turbonegro formed in Norway in 1989. Hank von Hell replaced Harry Neger (Harold Fossberg) who quit for health reasons in 1993.

