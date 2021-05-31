 Two Dead At Miami Concert Shooting - Noise11.com
US Mass Shootings

Two Dead At Miami Concert Shooting

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2021

in News

America’s fucked-up gun laws have once again caused death in the community, this time at a Miami concert.

Three gunmen fired into a crowd at El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami on Sunday. Rappers were performing at the venue include local Miami act ABMG Spitta. 20 more were injured.

Alfredo Ramirez III from Miami Police tweeted, “I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.

There have been 178 mass shootings in the USA so far in 2021. 206 people have been killed, a further 603 people injured. There have been 14 mass shooting in Florida this year.

