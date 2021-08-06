UB40 Reveal New Member Matt Doyle - Noise11.com

UB40 have unveiled their first tour dates with new member Matt Doyle.

The KIOKO band member has replaced Duncan Campbell, 63, after he was forced to end his tenure in UB40 to focus on his recovery from a stroke in August 2020.

The extensive 24-date ‘Bigga Baggariddim Tour’ kicks off on November 19 in Castlebar, Ireland, and wraps in Nottingham on December 22.

Fans can expect classics such as ‘Food For Thought’, ‘Kingston Town’, ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You’ and ‘Red, Red Wine’, plus tracks from their latest collaboration album ‘Bigga Baggariddim’.

Matt already featured on ‘You Don’t Call Anymore’ on the LP.

He said of his debut UB40 run: “I can’t wait for the tour to kick off! UB40 has always been such a big influence on me and to now be joining them on stage, I feel incredibly honoured! I have loved getting to know so many of the band’s amazing fans already and now getting to meet everyone in person, it’s going to be special! That said, I’ve got big boots to fill, Duncan’s performances have always been world class. I’m very excited, me and the band will give fans a show they will never forget!”

Robin Campbell, brother to Duncan and the group’s guitarist, added: “We’re so excited to finally be going back on the road again and feel the vibe and love of a live crowd, and for all the UB40 fans to meet Matt as well. They can expect a phenomenal show. We’ll be sure to bring the party across the UK and Ireland.”

Duncan confirmed his exit in a statement in June, which read: “Unfortunately, due to continued ill health, I have reluctantly decided to retire from the band so as to focus on my recovery.

“I am very grateful, and would like to express my sincere thanks to the fans for all their support during this time and indeed throughout my time with UB40.

“The band have my full support going forward and, of course, my very best wishes for the future with their new singer.”

UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978.

Duncan replaced brother Ali Campbell in 2008 after he left over a disagreement about management.

Ali went on to tour as UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey.

