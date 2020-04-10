 UK Charts: Matt Lucas Makes His UK Chart Debut - Noise11.com
Matt Lucas

Matt Lucas

UK Charts: Matt Lucas Makes His UK Chart Debut

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Matt Lucas’ charity single Thank You Baked Potato debuts at Number 34, with the highest digital download sales of the week. The track – clocking in at just 1 minute and 4 seconds – is a rework of a song he performed on comedy panel show Shooting Stars 20 years ago, with new lyrics encouraging hand washing and social distancing. All proceeds from the song go to FeedNHS, which is providing hot meals to NHS staff and critical care workers.

The Weeknd claims his biggest week so far with Blinding Lights as it earns a seventh week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

Racking up 80,000 chart sales including 8.6 million streams over the last seven days, Blinding Lights has further flourished in popularity after a dance challenge to the song picked up steam on social media.

The song’s closest challenger this week, Toosie Slide by fellow Canadian Drake, makes a strong debut at Number 2. The track is his 19th UK Top 10 single and highest charting hit since his 2018 Number 1 In My Feelings.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa claims three Top 10 songs for a second week running with Physical (4), Don’t Start Now (5) and Break My Heart (7). She’s only the second English woman ever to land three simultaneous Top 10 songs, the other being Dame Vera Lynn on the first ever Official Singles Chart in 1952.

Death Bed by Powfu ft. Beabadoobee reaches the Top 10 for the first time after climbing six places to Number 8. The song first rose to popularity through TikTok and has been steadily climbing the Top 40 for six weeks.

Other notable climbs this week include Supalonely by New Zealand’s Benee, up five places to 18 to land her first Top 20 single; Savage by Megan Thee Stallion jumps six spots to 22; Flowers by Nathan Dawe ft. Jaykae zooms 11 places to 23; and Know Your Worth by Khalid & Disclosure rises five places to 28.

Finally, Australian newcomer Sam Fischer jumps seven places to 39 with This City, reaching the UK Top 40 for the first time.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Tones and I
Tones and I To Perform Bushfire Benefit In Melbourne

Melbourne's Tones and I will perform a benefit concert in aid Australia's firefighters in Melbourne on 28 January.

January 7, 2020
Tones and I
Australian Charts: Tones and I ‘Dance Monkey’ Is No 1 Song Again

With the Christmas sales period over the chart bounces back to how it was at the start of December 2019, with a vast majority of the singles chart rising back up with the mass evacuation of seasonal songs, thus the longest running No.1 of all time for an Australia artist and ARIA No.1 in "Dance Monkey" for Tones and I is back up one place for an overall 22nd week at the top here.

January 5, 2020
Tones and I
Australian Charts: Tones and I Clocks Up 21st Week At Number One

It's a 21st week at No.1 for the smash single "Dance Monkey" for Tones and I.

December 21, 2019
Jarvis Cocker, Pulp, SXSW
More Timely Than Ever: Get Jarvis Cocker’s “C*nts Are Still Running The World” To Number One This Christmas

Way back in 2006, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker eliminated any doubt as to his feelings of the global political climate with the release of his song C*nts Are Still Running The World.

December 16, 2019
Tones and I
Australian Charts: Tones and I Owns No 1 for 20th Week

An unprecedented 20th week at No.1 occurs this week for the worldwide smash single "Dance Monkey" for Tones and I with the song now 7x▲Platinum in sales, plus the tune also creates a new record at the top of the UK's charts too.

December 15, 2019
Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding
UK Charts: Post Malone Hollywood’s Bleeding Debuts at Number One

Post Malone flies straight into Number 1 with Hollywood’s Bleeding, the rapper’s second collection to reach the top of the Official Albums Chart, following 2018’s Beerbongs and Bentleys.

September 15, 2019
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts : 5 Seconds Of Summer Clock Up 8th Week At Number One

5 Seconds of Summer continue to shine for an eighth week at the top of the ARIA Singles Chart with their third albums title track "Youngblood".

July 14, 2018