 UK Charts: Red Hot Chili Peppers On Track For Number One - Noise11.com
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

UK Charts: Red Hot Chili Peppers On Track For Number One

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Unlimited Love is on track become Red Hot Chili Peppers’ fifth UK Number 1 album this week as it outsells its closest competition by almost 8:1.

Currently leading on weekend sales, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ twelfth studio album Universal Love is flying ahead on physical formats. If it holds on, it will become the group’s first Official Number 1 album in over a decade; their last being 2011’s I’m With You.

Universal Love also sees the band reunite with guitarist John Frusciante, who left Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009. He last appeared on the group’s 2006 Number 1 album Stadium Arcadium.

Another new entry in the Top 5 comes courtesy of Swedish extreme metal group Meshuggah, with their ninth studio album Immutable landing at Number 5 midweek. If it maintains its position, Immutable will become the band’s first ever UK Top 10 album, with their previous peak being 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason (32).

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Harry Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line (6) vaults 22 places up the Official Albums Chart following the release of his new single As It Was; taken from upcoming third studio album Harry’s House to be released next month. Harry’s 2017 solo debut Harry Styles (35) could also soar back into the Top 40 this week.

The Wanted’s Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits (9) could return to the Top 10 following the tragic death of member Tom Parker, who passed away aged 33 last week. Upon its original release in 2021, Most Wanted reached Number 8 to became the group’s fourth UK Top 10 album, succeeding 2010’s The Wanted (4), 2011 record Battleground (5) and 2013 release Word of Mouth (9).

The Top 40 sees two further potential new entries. Essex-born rapper French the Kid’s debut mixtape Never Been Ordinary is on course to enter at Number 21, while Hannah Peel & Panorchestra’s collaborative project The Unfolding also looks set to score a strong debut at Number 30.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon
Phil Jamieson Called In Favours Around Melbourne For His ‘Somebody Else’ Filming Locations

When it came to making a video for his debut solo record ‘Somebody Else’, Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon recruited director Arlo Cook and then called in favours with his Melbourne mates for filming locations.

1 day ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Win Every Grammy They Were Nominated For

Foo Fighters won every Grammy Award they were nominated for at the 2022 Grammy Awards but where no present to collect.

1 day ago
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft
Julian Lennon To Release New Album ‘Jude’

John Lennon's son Julian Lennon has announced his seventh studio album, 'JUDE'.

4 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus and Dandy Warhols Australian Tour Postponed

Hoodoo Gurus and The Dandy Warhols Australia tour, due to start tomorrow (2 April 2022) in Perth, has been postponed.

4 days ago
Paul Oakenfold
Paul Oakenfold To Release His Memoir

Dance music legend Paul Oakenfold is releasing a memoir.

4 days ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Releases New Song ‘Nightfalls’

Keith Urban has released his euphoric new song, 'Nightfalls'.

5 days ago
Hunters and Collectors in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Summer Kiama Postponed Until October

The Red Hot Summer tour scheduled for this weekend has once again been postponed due to weather.

5 days ago