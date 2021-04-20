Under The Southern Stars Postponed Again To 2022 - Noise11.com

Under The Southern Stars, starring Cheap Trick, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary, has been postponed until 2022.

Dates for the 2022 event are yet to be announced. Promoter Andrew McManus cites uncertainty for the national tour given the sudden closure of Bluesfest with no notice and the governments failure in rolling out the covid vaccine.

Here is the statement from

UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS

POSTPONED TO 2022

We are as upset about this as you are!

The Under the Southern Stars spectacular concert series featuring

Cheap Trick, Bush and Stone Temple Pilots has regrettably and unfortunately been postponed. Again.

We must protect our patrons, our artists and our crews.

Given the disappointingly slow roll-out of the vaccine by the Government, there is no confidence that we can keep all safe and proceed as planned at our festivals this May. The continuing mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation at all levels of government has led to numerous inconsistencies and on-going broken promises by officials that ultimately affect the safety of our patrons, artists and our crews, both domestic and international. So much so that the situation presents too much to risk to go forward with the dates as planned at the end of April and into May 2021.

The very recent eleventh hour cancellation of Byron Bay Bluesfest by the NSW government on the eve of the landmark festivals start date over Easter was an incredibly disheartening display of what could possibly happen to our patrons, artists and crews – being left stranded high and dry only moments before one of our events is set to kick off. We wish to protect all, and avoid a situation such as this.

To keep all involved as safe as we can and limit the possibility of getting stuck in the middle of further snap lockdowns, border closures and other knee-jerk reactions, we have to move Under The Southern Stars to a time that gives the series its best chance of running smoothly, as planned and ultimately allowing for the best experience possible to all ticket holders.

This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, but the safety of all is our motivation.

Under The Southern Stars promoter, Andrew McManus has issued the following statement.

‘We ask you all to continue to believe in us. We must protect our artists and patrons. We get it … how many times can the Australian system force another postponement? So we are making the hard decision to reschedule Under The Southern Stars to the first quarter of 2022 and ask that all our valued supporters hold on to their tickets and in return we will be announcing some truly exciting additions to the line-up and festival circuit!

We sincerely apologise for the situation and ask once again for our loyal patrons to #keepyourticket and stay tuned. Not only for new dates, but we are planning on making Under The Southern Stars bigger and better. It will absolutely be worth the wait.

A full announcement including the rescheduled dates, additions to the line-up and more will be shared in the coming weeks.

*********

All tickets already purchased will be valid for new shows when they are announced.

Further information concerning rescheduled dates will be available via

www.underthesouthernstars.com.au

