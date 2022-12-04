 The Corrs Will Return To Australian for 2023 Tour - Noise11.com
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022

The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022

The Corrs Will Return To Australian for 2023 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2022

in News

One week after their triumphant one-off Australian performance in New South Wales, promoter Andrew McManus has announced he will be bringing The Corrs back for a national tour in 2023.

In a statement McManus said, “It’s been two years since we first approached The Corrs with our plan for them to reform and perform here in Australia, throughout that time we’ve lived through Covid and the lockdowns, Australian border closures and so much more. Taking everything into account over our journey from our first approach to watching the bands brilliance on stage when they performed live at Hope Estate was an incredibly proud achievement by my team. I observed the tenacity of their agent in the UK, refusing to give in regardless of the obstacles which spurred our resolve here in Australia to bring this project home. Adding the spectacular display of the choreography of 500 drones moving in synch to the final two songs during the encore is another achievement of which we are proud.”

The 2023 line-up will includes guests Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein.

A statement from The Corrs reads, “Returning to Oz was a dream come true! What a spectacular night and audience – we loved every second! Can’t wait to see you all for a full tour next year! ”

The Corrs Down Under tour will happen across October and November 2023. The dates will be announced this Wednesday, 7 December.

The Corrs setlist, 26 November 2022, Pokolbin, New South Wales

Give Me a Reason (from In Blue, 2000)
Erin Shore/Forgiven Not Forgotten (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)
What Can I Do (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)(single 1997)
Bring on the Night (from White Light, 2015)
Radio (from In Blue, 2000)
Little Wing (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
Ellis Island (from White Light, 2015)
No Frontiers (Jimmy MacCarthy cover)
Summer Sunshine (from Borrowed Heaven, 2004)
Joy of Life / Trout in the Bath (from VH1 Presents The Corrs In Dublin)
Love to Love You (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)
Only When I Sleep (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
White Light (from White Light, 2015)
Queen of Hollywood (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
So Young (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
Encore:
I Never Loved You Anyway (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
Runaway (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)
Breathless (from In Blue, 2000)
Toss the Feathers (traditional)

The Corrs Play Their First Show Since 2017

