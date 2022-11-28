 The Corrs Play Their First Show Since 2017 In Australia - Noise11.com
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022

The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022

The Corrs Play Their First Show Since 2017 In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on November 28, 2022

in News

The Hope Estate Winery at Pokolbin in New South Wales hosted the first show for The Corrs since 2017 on Saturday (26 November).

The Corrs, Jim, 56, Andrea Corr, 48, Caroline, 49, and Sharon Corr, 52, played the one-off Australian show at the winery in New South Wales with a greatest hits set.

The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022

The Australian show was the first time The Corrs have performed in Australia since completing the 2001 ‘In Blue’ tour in Melbourne on 17 October, 2001.

A highlight of this outdoor show was the drones lightshow spelling out the band’s name.

Considering the success of the Hope Estate Winery show on the weekend I would imagine some serious discussions are happening now about a return visit to Australia for a national tour.

The Corrs setlist, 26 November 2022, Pokolbin, New South Wales

Give Me a Reason (from In Blue, 2000)
Erin Shore/Forgiven Not Forgotten (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)
What Can I Do (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)(single 1997)
Bring on the Night (from White Light, 2015)
Radio (from In Blue, 2000)
Little Wing (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
Ellis Island (from White Light, 2015)
No Frontiers (Jimmy MacCarthy cover)
Summer Sunshine (from Borrowed Heaven, 2004)
Joy of Life / Trout in the Bath (from VH1 Presents The Corrs In Dublin)
Love to Love You (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)
Only When I Sleep (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
White Light (from White Light, 2015)
Queen of Hollywood (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
So Young (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Encore:
I Never Loved You Anyway (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
Runaway (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)
Breathless (from In Blue, 2000)
Toss the Feathers (traditional)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink To Release New Album TRUSTFALL

Pink has announced a brand-new album 'TRUSTFALL' will be released on February 17 2023 via RCA Records.

November 19, 2022
Scissor Sisters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Scissor Sisters Sign Catalogue Deal

Scissor Sisters' music has a new home at Warner Chappell Music.

November 18, 2022
Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Guy Sebastian Manager Titus Day Jailed For Four Years

Titus Day, the former manager of Guy Sebastian, has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of embezzling over $600,000 from the singer.

November 17, 2022
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift To Join Him Somewhere Along His Tour

Bruce Springsteen has cleared up speculation suggesting he is set to make an appearance during an upcoming Taylor Swift concert.

November 17, 2022
Tom Odell at Noise11, Photo
Tom Odell Left Columbia Over Feeling Uncomfortable

Tom Odell was made to feel "insufficient" by a major record label.

November 17, 2022
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink To Perform Olivia Newton-John Tribute At The American Music Awards

Pink will perform a tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John at this year's American Music Awards.

November 16, 2022
Adalita performs at the Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adalita To Release ‘Inland’, Her First Album In Nine Years

Adalita will finally release new music in December with ‘Inland’ to become her first album since ‘All Day Venus’ in 2013.

November 15, 2022