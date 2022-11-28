The Corrs Play Their First Show Since 2017 In Australia - Noise11.com

The Hope Estate Winery at Pokolbin in New South Wales hosted the first show for The Corrs since 2017 on Saturday (26 November).

The Corrs, Jim, 56, Andrea Corr, 48, Caroline, 49, and Sharon Corr, 52, played the one-off Australian show at the winery in New South Wales with a greatest hits set.

The Australian show was the first time The Corrs have performed in Australia since completing the 2001 ‘In Blue’ tour in Melbourne on 17 October, 2001.

A highlight of this outdoor show was the drones lightshow spelling out the band’s name.

Considering the success of the Hope Estate Winery show on the weekend I would imagine some serious discussions are happening now about a return visit to Australia for a national tour.

The Corrs setlist, 26 November 2022, Pokolbin, New South Wales

Give Me a Reason (from In Blue, 2000)

Erin Shore/Forgiven Not Forgotten (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)

What Can I Do (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)(single 1997)

Bring on the Night (from White Light, 2015)

Radio (from In Blue, 2000)

Little Wing (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Ellis Island (from White Light, 2015)

No Frontiers (Jimmy MacCarthy cover)

Summer Sunshine (from Borrowed Heaven, 2004)

Joy of Life / Trout in the Bath (from VH1 Presents The Corrs In Dublin)

Love to Love You (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)

Only When I Sleep (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

White Light (from White Light, 2015)

Queen of Hollywood (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

So Young (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Encore:

I Never Loved You Anyway (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Runaway (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)

Breathless (from In Blue, 2000)

Toss the Feathers (traditional)

