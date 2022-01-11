 Unify Forever Music Festival Moves To March - Noise11.com
The Amity Affliction

The Amity Affliction

Unify Forever Music Festival Moves To March

by Noise11.com on January 11, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Unify Forever music event has been moved to March 2022.

The event features The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, Trophy Eyes and Slowly Slowly.

The official announcement from the promoters reads:

UNIFY Forever will unfortunately not be going ahead this January and will instead take place on our previously announced back-up weekend of Thursday 10 March to Sunday 13 March 2022.

With the rise in COVID positive cases and the impact this is having on the healthcare system and staffing levels, we received critical advice yesterday from key stakeholders, including emergency services, that the resources required to run UNIFY Forever on the January dates would be limited due to the pandemic.

As we hope you all understand, without the confirmation of adequate emergency services and other key event personnel we just can’t proceed safely in January. Although not the outcome we had hoped for, safety is always our priority when running UNIFY and it’s the best decision we can make given the current situation.

All tickets remain valid for the March dates and we are stoked that we have been able to keep the vast majority of line-up intact. A further update on this will be made over the coming weeks.

We appreciate all your support and patience during this time and sincerely thank all the staff, agents, managers, artists, venue and crew who have worked tirelessly on UNIFY Forever to try and make it happen.

UNIFY FOREVER
10 – 13 March 2022
Tarwin Lower, South Gippsland, VIC
unifygathering.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Amity Affliction
The Amity Affliction Debut New Song ‘Like Love’ For Late Friend SK

The Amity Affliction have a new song ‘Like Love’, written in memory of their late friend SK who passed away after experiencing depression.

September 16, 2021
Kate Miller-Heidke. image by Ros O'Gorman
The Brisbane Festival Line-up for 2019 Revealed

The Brisbane Festival for 2019 will feature performances by Kate Miller-Heidke, The Jezabels, Amity Affliction, Emma Louise, City and Colour, Husky and Paul Dempsey.

July 4, 2019
The Amity Affliction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Awards Date Set For November 23

The 2016 ARIA Awards will be held on 23 November 2016 singling the start of the Christmas marketing season for the major labels.

August 17, 2016
Suicide Squad
Australian Albums: Suicide Squad Beats Bernard Fanning For No 1 But Amity Affliction Is Coming For Both

‘Suicide Squad’ was the big album in Australia this weekend victorious over Bernard Fanning’s ‘Civil Dusk’ but next weeks chart will belong to The Amity Affliction.

August 13, 2016
Amity Affliction Let The Ocean Take Me
The Amity Affliction Top ARIA Album Chart

The Amity Affliction land their second consecutive No.1 album on the ARIA Albums chart this week, as their fourth studio album “Let the Ocean Take Me” debuts at the top this week among some stiff competition.

June 14, 2014
Justice Crew - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Amity Affliction Set For Top Album MIDWEEK SALES

Amity Affliction should have the number one album in Australia this week and Justice Crew look good to stay with the top single.

June 11, 2014
Vans Warped Tour Australia
Millencolin Among Vans Warped Tour Australia Second Announcement

Another round of acts have been announced for the Van Warped Tour Australia including Millencolin, Amity Affliction and Reel Big Fish.

October 18, 2013