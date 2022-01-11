Unify Forever Music Festival Moves To March - Noise11.com

The Unify Forever music event has been moved to March 2022.

The event features The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, Trophy Eyes and Slowly Slowly.

The official announcement from the promoters reads:

UNIFY Forever will unfortunately not be going ahead this January and will instead take place on our previously announced back-up weekend of Thursday 10 March to Sunday 13 March 2022.

With the rise in COVID positive cases and the impact this is having on the healthcare system and staffing levels, we received critical advice yesterday from key stakeholders, including emergency services, that the resources required to run UNIFY Forever on the January dates would be limited due to the pandemic.

As we hope you all understand, without the confirmation of adequate emergency services and other key event personnel we just can’t proceed safely in January. Although not the outcome we had hoped for, safety is always our priority when running UNIFY and it’s the best decision we can make given the current situation.

All tickets remain valid for the March dates and we are stoked that we have been able to keep the vast majority of line-up intact. A further update on this will be made over the coming weeks.

We appreciate all your support and patience during this time and sincerely thank all the staff, agents, managers, artists, venue and crew who have worked tirelessly on UNIFY Forever to try and make it happen.