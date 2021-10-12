Usher Is Now A Father Of Four - Noise11.com

Usher has announced the birth of his fourth child.

Usher took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea had recently given birth to a baby boy.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew,” he captioned a black-and-white close-up photo of his son. “I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra.”

Usher, real name Usher Raymond IV, didn’t share any further details.

However, the comments section on his account was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages.

“My nefew (sic),” wrote Snoop Dogg, while John Legend commented, “Congratulations!!” and Jermaine Dupri added: “(Libra) gang.”

Usher and Jenn welcomed a daughter named Sovereign Bo in September 2020, while the Yeah! hitmaker also shares sons Naviyd, 12, and 13-year-old Usher Raymond V with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

