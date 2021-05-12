Watch Donovan’s New Video Directed By David Lynch - Noise11.com

David Lynch (Twin Peaks) has directed a new video for folk legend Donovan Leitch. The song is ‘I Am The Shaman’.

Donovan says,

“It was all impromptu. I visited the studio and David said …

‘Sit at the mics with your guitar Don’.

David in same room behind control desk with my Linda.

He had asked me to only bring in a song just emerging, not anywhere near finished.

We would see what happens. It happened!

I composed extempore … the verses came naturally. New chord patterns effortlessly appeared.

On another day David ‘Sound Sculpted’ my Ferrington acoustic guitar ‘Kelly’ and he played his unique Modal Chord Ferrington Guitar textures with ‘Effects’.

David and I are ‘Compadres’ on a creative path rarely travelled.

And we bring TM Meditation to the world”.

Donovan had his first hit in 1965 with ‘Catch The Wind’. Throughout the 60s he had 11 UK Top 40 hits, 11 in the USA and nine in Australia.

His biggest hit was ‘Sunshine Superman’ (UK no 2, USA no 1, Aus no 4, 1966).

