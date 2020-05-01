 Why Are Victorian Government Venues Still Selling Tickets After July 1? - Noise11.com
Melbourne Recital Centre

Why Are Victorian Government Venues Still Selling Tickets After July 1?

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Government-owned venues in Victoria are still selling concert tickets for shows scheduled after July 1 despite a very clear message from the Premier and the Chief Medical Officer suggesting it will be a long, long time before the music industry is allowed to return to normal.

A quick check of tickets on sale currently at Melbourne Recital Centre allow for the sale of a July 8 show by Pinwheel, a July 9 show by 1700 and a July 10 show by Tubular Bells For Two.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendon Murphy has made it very clear that until a COVID-19 vaccine is found that there large scale events will not be able to proceed. Two weeks ago he said, “It’s hard for me to envisage reopening of nightclubs and big music festivals in the foreseeable future” yet government venues are still selling tickets.

The Victorian Government will allow a music performance to take place as long as it is for streaming purposes, does not have an audience and social distancing measures are adhered to.

Arts Centre Melbourne, situated in the Arts Precinct of Melbourne is also selling tickets in July. Tickets for the Human Nature show in August are currently still available. However, promoter Michael Gudinski is predicting that there will be no international shows in Australia for at least 12 months.

A spokesperson for Melbourne Recital Centre has told Noise11 that tickets are still on sale because “its up to (Premier) Dan Andrews”. Although the Premier is cautious to lift restrictions in Victoria, he is clearly sending a mixed message by allowing tickets to remain on sale at government venues.

Noise11.com

