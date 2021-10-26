 Woodstock Relived 22 Set For Melbourne - Noise11.com
Wilbur Wilde photo by Ros O'Gorman

Wilbur Wilde photo by Ros O'Gorman

Woodstock Relived 22 Set For Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on October 26, 2021

in News

Melbourne will have a one-day Woodstock Festival tribute in February with a line-up of all Australian artists paying tribute to the iconic US music festival of 1969.

The line-up includes Frankie J Holden (Ole ’55), Wilbur Wilde (Jo Jo Zep & Ole ’55), Kevin Borich Express, Mike Brady (Up there Cazaly), Phil Para, Wendy Stapleton (Wendy & the Rockets), Paul Norton (The Runners), Mick Pealing (Stars), Billy Miller: Rick Petropoulas (The Ferrets), Rusty Brown (Electric Mary), Jimmy Cupples (The Voice), Nikki Nicholls(Original Farnham Band & Kylie Minogue), Lisa Bade (The Ritual of Rock), Mae Parker (Big & Horny), Robbie Hammond (Big & Horny) and hosted by “Coxy” (from the Roxy; Brian Cadd’s Bootleg Family Band ). Along with a magnificent mix of local mega musicians including Tony Naylor (Brian Cadd’s Bootleg Family Band), Craig Newman (John Farnham Band), Freddie Strauks (Skyhooks) and more to be revealed.

Event organiser Jake Gautreaux said “Woodstock is etched in the memory of people around the world and has also captured the imagination of subsequent generations who have grown-up listening to the music and artists who performed at the most famous of the 1960s rock festivals. I am very excited to be bringing some of these legendary Woodstock performances to a brand new spectacular warehouse venue in Bayside for an afternoon of nostalgia”

‘Woodstock Relived’ will be held at an all-new Bayside Art Factory (that location will be revealed soon) on Saturday 19 February 2022.

DETAILS

Date: Saturday 19 February
Time: 2pm to 10pm
Tickets: www.Festicket.com
Website: Woodstockrelived.com.au

Related Posts

Canyon
Crosby Stills Nash & Young’s ‘Déjà vu’ to be Performed Live At Memo Music Hall

Canyon, featuring Billy Miller of The Ferrets, Mick Pealing of Stars and Paul Kelly (no, not that one) will become Canyon to perform Crosby Stills Nash & Young’s classic ‘Déjà vu’.

February 19, 2020
How’s This for a Top 20 – October 26 1979

The Top 20 hits for 26 October 1979 according to Melbourne’s 3XY Chart were:

October 22, 2019
The Ferrets Dont Fall In Love
Ken Firth, Bass Player For The Ferrets, Has Passed Away

Ken Firth, bass player for Melbourne’s 70s pop band The Ferrets, has passed away.

September 30, 2018
Kate Ceberano performs at APIA Good Times Tour at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Saturday 28 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
The 11th Heart of St Kilda Concert Serves Another Feast of Talent For 2018

The 11th annual Heart of St Kilda concert has another top shelf tine-up of talent for 2018.

August 15, 2018