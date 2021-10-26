Woodstock Relived 22 Set For Melbourne - Noise11.com

Melbourne will have a one-day Woodstock Festival tribute in February with a line-up of all Australian artists paying tribute to the iconic US music festival of 1969.

The line-up includes Frankie J Holden (Ole ’55), Wilbur Wilde (Jo Jo Zep & Ole ’55), Kevin Borich Express, Mike Brady (Up there Cazaly), Phil Para, Wendy Stapleton (Wendy & the Rockets), Paul Norton (The Runners), Mick Pealing (Stars), Billy Miller: Rick Petropoulas (The Ferrets), Rusty Brown (Electric Mary), Jimmy Cupples (The Voice), Nikki Nicholls(Original Farnham Band & Kylie Minogue), Lisa Bade (The Ritual of Rock), Mae Parker (Big & Horny), Robbie Hammond (Big & Horny) and hosted by “Coxy” (from the Roxy; Brian Cadd’s Bootleg Family Band ). Along with a magnificent mix of local mega musicians including Tony Naylor (Brian Cadd’s Bootleg Family Band), Craig Newman (John Farnham Band), Freddie Strauks (Skyhooks) and more to be revealed.

Event organiser Jake Gautreaux said “Woodstock is etched in the memory of people around the world and has also captured the imagination of subsequent generations who have grown-up listening to the music and artists who performed at the most famous of the 1960s rock festivals. I am very excited to be bringing some of these legendary Woodstock performances to a brand new spectacular warehouse venue in Bayside for an afternoon of nostalgia”

‘Woodstock Relived’ will be held at an all-new Bayside Art Factory (that location will be revealed soon) on Saturday 19 February 2022.

DETAILS

Date: Saturday 19 February

Time: 2pm to 10pm

Tickets: www.Festicket.com

Website: Woodstockrelived.com.au

