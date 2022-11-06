Woodstock Relived ’22 is Finally Happening For Melbourne - Noise11.com

Woodstock Relived has been rescheduled for November 26 in Melbourne.

The event featuring songs originally played at the Woodstock Music Festival in 1969 was a Covid casualty but will finally go ahead at Morris Moor Moorabbin on 26 November.

The show will feature performances from Kevin Borich Express, Mike Brady, Ronnie Charles, Frankie J Holden, Nikki Nicholls, Wilbur Wilde and more featuring the sets of Sha Na Na, Santana, Joe Cocker, Jimi Hendrix, Creedence, Canned Heat, Blood Sweat and Tears, Janis Joplin, Sly & The Family Stone and The Who.

The 7-hour event schedule is:

3.00pm … Doors Open

4.00pm … Frankie J & Willy Wilde, Freddie Strauks, Pip Joyce,

Paul Gadsby, John Grant – Sha Na Na

4.55pm … Mae Parker, Lisa Bade, Nikki Nik, Harry M, Rick P, Fallon – Joplin, Slick, Melanie, Sly & the Family Stone

5.45pm … Wendy Stapleton, Paul Norton, Gerry Hale – Flower Power vibes

6.25pm … Kevin Borich Express – Santana

7.20pm … Mick Pealing, Billy Miller, Ade Scott, Rick P, Fallon, Ian Collard – Creedence & Canned Heat

8.15pm … Phil Para – Hendrix

9.10pm … Ronnie Charles, Robbie Hammond, Tony Naylor, Craig Newman, Andy Burns, David Hicks, Steve Allan and Horns – The Who & Blood Sweat & Tears

10.05pm … Mike Brady, Tim Watson, Tony, Craig, Andy, Coxy & Horns – Joe Cocker

Find tickets here

Gavin Ryan reports

