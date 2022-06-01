Zombo Will Be In Rob Zombie’s Munsters Movie - Noise11.com

Rob Zombie is reactivating the one-time Munsters character Zombo for his new Munsters movie.

The original Zombo episode was episode 22 of season 2 of The Munsters. ‘Zombo’ first aired on 17 February 2016.

The plot was about Herman Munster jealous that his son Eddie was a bigger fan of a television horror show host called Zombo than him. Eddie wins a contest to meet Zombo only to discover that Zombo is only a man dressed up as a monster and not a real monster.

Zombi’s Zombo post on his socials today may just be telling us a little bit more of what his new Munsters movie will be all about.

Rob Zombie is currently filming The Munsters. The movie stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, Rob’s wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa. We also know the two surviving cast members of the 60s TV show Pat Priest (Marilyn) and Butch Patrick (Eddie) will have cameos in the Zombie movie. In the new movie Evan Rachel Wood will play Marilyn and Jacob Tremblay will be Eddie.

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters is expected to be released around Halloween.

