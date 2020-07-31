 Zoot Australian Tour Postponed For 11 Months - Noise11.com
Zoot

Zoot Australian Tour Postponed For 11 Months

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2020

in News

Zoot’s Australian tour has been delayed for 11 months until October 2021 while the world settles over coronavirus.

Promoter David Roy Williams has revealed new dates with the band’s Beeb Birtles saying “Hello ZOOT fans. Unfortunately during this time of uncertainty due to the Coronavirus ,the ZOOT tour this November will be postponed until October 2021. We will celebrate 50 years since the break up of Zoot in 2021, so it will be a ‘farewell to fans tour”.

Rick Springfield added, “Zoot will rock out in 2021 and all in love of our main man Darryl Cotton and our fans, with Russell The Muscle adding his magic for this tour. Be warned….it will be LOUD!”.

The tour was going to be Zoot’s first tour in 50 years. Aussie legend Russell Morris was filling in as lead singer for his late mate Darryl Cotton. “This whole tour is about honouring Darryl Cotton and his band ZOOT,” Rick Springfield says. “Darryl also had a band with Russell Morris, Jim Keays and Ronnie Burns for 16 years, so it’s great to have Russell celebrating Darryl by joining ZOOT.”

“I am not trying to be Darryl,” Russell points out. “But as I worked with Darryl for so long, he is a part of me. And I know how much he cared about ZOOT, so I will give it my very best.”

“I think ZOOT 2021 will be truly extraordinary,” Rick Brewer says. “We made history together and individually, and we are going to make history again in 2021.”

NEW DATES:

BRISBANE The Fortitude – Friday October 8
SYDNEY Enmore Theatre Saturday October 9
PERTH Astor Theatre Wednesday October 13
ADELAIDE Thebarton Theatre Friday October 15
MELBOURNE Palais Theatre Saturday October 16

Tickets on sale now http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/zoot/

Noise11.com

