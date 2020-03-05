Zoot To Play Perth

Zoot will play Perth on 16 November.

Beeb Birtles, Rick Springfield and Rick Brewer will tour as Zoot with special guest lead singer Russell Morris for five shows now from 12 November in Brisbane through to 21 November in Melbourne.

Original singer Darryl Cotton passed away in 2012. Between 2000 and 2012 Darryl toured constantly with Russell Morris and Jim Keays as Cotton, Keays and Morris.

The new Perth date for 16 November will be at the Astor Theatre.

Pre- sale started Thursday 5th March 9am AWST *no code required 🎟General Public onsale: Friday 6th March AWST 9am AWST

🎟TIX: http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/zoot/

Zoot formed in Adelaide as Down The Line in 1964. The band became Zoot in 1966 at the suggestion of Doc Neeson, who would later co-found The Angels.

Zoot’s biggest hit was the acid rock cover of The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’.

Zoot dates

12 November, Brisbane, The Fortitude

13 November, Adelaide, Thebarton

16 November, Perth, Astor Theatre

20 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

21 November, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Read what Beeb Birtles has to say about the Zoot reunion at Noise11.com

David Roy Williams is touring Zoot. Get your tickets here.

