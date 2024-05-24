2024 Ivor Award Winners List - Noise11.com

Since 1956, the Ivor Novello Awards have been awarded annually honouring excellence in Music for songwriting and composing in London.

The Ivors are held every May.

The 2024 winners:

BEST ALBUM

Black Classical Music

written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey

performed by Yussef Dayes

music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

“Geronimo Blues”

written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae Tempest

performed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest

music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

“Black Swan”

written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White

performed by Victoria Canal

music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

“Sprinter”

written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie

performed by Dave & Central Cee

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing

RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Master Peace

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

Poor Things

composed by Jerskin Fendrix

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies

composed by Arthur Sharpe

music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide

ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP

Bruce Springsteen

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR WITH AMAZON MUSIC

RAYE

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL

Lana Del Rey

VISIONARY AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Skepta

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO BRITISH MUSIC

Bernie Taupin

OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION WITH PRS FOR MUSIC

KT Tunstall

