2024 Ivor Award Winners List - Noise11.com

Since 1956, the Ivor Novello Awards have been awarded annually honouring excellence in Music for songwriting and composing in London.
The Ivors are held every May.
The 2024 winners:
BEST ALBUM
Black Classical Music
written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey
performed by Yussef Dayes
music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
“Geronimo Blues”
written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae Tempest
performed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest
music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
“Black Swan”
written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White
performed by Victoria Canal
music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
“Sprinter”
written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie
performed by Dave & Central Cee
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing
RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC
Master Peace
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
Poor Things
composed by Jerskin Fendrix
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK
The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies
composed by Arthur Sharpe
music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide
ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP
Bruce Springsteen
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR WITH AMAZON MUSIC
RAYE
SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL
Lana Del Rey
VISIONARY AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC
Skepta
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO BRITISH MUSIC
Bernie Taupin
OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION WITH PRS FOR MUSIC
KT Tunstall
