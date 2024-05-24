 2024 Ivor Award Winners List - Noise11.com

2024 Ivor Award Winners List

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2024

in News

Since 1956, the Ivor Novello Awards have been awarded annually honouring excellence in Music for songwriting and composing in London.

The Ivors are held every May.

The 2024 winners:

BEST ALBUM
Black Classical Music
written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey
performed by Yussef Dayes
music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
“Geronimo Blues”
written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae Tempest
performed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest
music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
“Black Swan”
written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White
performed by Victoria Canal
music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
“Sprinter”
written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie
performed by Dave & Central Cee
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing

RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC
Master Peace

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
Poor Things
composed by Jerskin Fendrix
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK
The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies
composed by Arthur Sharpe
music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide

ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP
Bruce Springsteen

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR WITH AMAZON MUSIC
RAYE

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL
Lana Del Rey

VISIONARY AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC
Skepta

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO BRITISH MUSIC
Bernie Taupin

OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION WITH PRS FOR MUSIC
KT Tunstall

