Kate Bush and Harry Styles Nominated For Ivor Novello Awards - Noise11.com

Harry Styles and Kate Bush have been nominated for The Ivors 2023.
The Ivors Academy announced their nominations for its annual awards, which recognise British and Irish songwriters and composers, on Tuesday.
Harry and his collaborator Kid Harpoon were each nominated for three awards at the upcoming ceremony, as were singer-songwriter Cleopatra Nikolic, aka Cleo Sol, and music producer Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover.
The As It Was singer and his co-writer were each nominated for Songwriter of the Year. As It Was was also nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically and PRS for Music Most Performed Work.
Harry is also indirectly associated with a fourth nomination as his film Don’t Worry Darling received a nod for Best Original Film Score.
Inflo and Cleopatra worked together on Little Simz’s album No Thank You, which was nominated for Best Album – as well as SAULT’s nominated album 11 and hit track Stronger.
Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, which experienced a resurgence last year thanks to Stranger Things, was nominated for PRS for Music Most Performed Work almost 38 years after its original release.
The Ivors 2023 will be held at Grosvenor House in London on 18 May.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Songwriter of the Year:
Central Cee and Young Chencs
Florence Welch (Florence + the Machine)
Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon
Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers (Wet Leg)
George Daniel and Matty Healy (The 1975)
Best Contemporary Song:
Cold Summer – Wesley Joseph
Escapism – RAYE & 070 Shake
Hide & Seek – Stormzy
Leon the Professional – Knucks
Payback – Kojey Radical feat. Knucks
Best Song Musically and Lyrically:
As It Was – Harry Styles
Best Day of My Life – Tom Odell
Complex – Katie Gregson-Macleod
King – Florence + The Machine
Stronger – SAULT
PRS for Music Most Performed Work:
As It Was – Harry Styles
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Heat Waves – Glass Animals
Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush
Shivers – Ed Sheeran
Best Album:
11 – SAULT
No Thank You – Little Simz
Skinty Fia – Fontaines D.C.
Some Nights I Dream of Doors – Obongjayar
The Car – Arctic Monkeys
Best Original Film Score:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Death on the Nile
Don’t Worry Darling
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Best Television Soundtrack:
Bad Sisters
Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen
The Midwich Cuckoos
The Responder
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
Best Original Video Game Score:
Gotham Knights
Horizon Forbidden West
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Rising Star Award:
Cat Burns
Ines Dunn
tendai
venbee
Victoria Canal
