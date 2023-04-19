Kate Bush and Harry Styles Nominated For Ivor Novello Awards - Noise11.com

Harry Styles and Kate Bush have been nominated for The Ivors 2023.

The Ivors Academy announced their nominations for its annual awards, which recognise British and Irish songwriters and composers, on Tuesday.

Harry and his collaborator Kid Harpoon were each nominated for three awards at the upcoming ceremony, as were singer-songwriter Cleopatra Nikolic, aka Cleo Sol, and music producer Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover.

The As It Was singer and his co-writer were each nominated for Songwriter of the Year. As It Was was also nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically and PRS for Music Most Performed Work.

Harry is also indirectly associated with a fourth nomination as his film Don’t Worry Darling received a nod for Best Original Film Score.

Inflo and Cleopatra worked together on Little Simz’s album No Thank You, which was nominated for Best Album – as well as SAULT’s nominated album 11 and hit track Stronger.

Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, which experienced a resurgence last year thanks to Stranger Things, was nominated for PRS for Music Most Performed Work almost 38 years after its original release.

The Ivors 2023 will be held at Grosvenor House in London on 18 May.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Songwriter of the Year:

Central Cee and Young Chencs

Florence Welch (Florence + the Machine)

Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers (Wet Leg)

George Daniel and Matty Healy (The 1975)

Best Contemporary Song:

Cold Summer – Wesley Joseph

Escapism – RAYE & 070 Shake

Hide & Seek – Stormzy

Leon the Professional – Knucks

Payback – Kojey Radical feat. Knucks

Best Song Musically and Lyrically:

As It Was – Harry Styles

Best Day of My Life – Tom Odell

Complex – Katie Gregson-Macleod

King – Florence + The Machine

Stronger – SAULT

PRS for Music Most Performed Work:

As It Was – Harry Styles

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

Shivers – Ed Sheeran

Best Album:

11 – SAULT

No Thank You – Little Simz

Skinty Fia – Fontaines D.C.

Some Nights I Dream of Doors – Obongjayar

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

Best Original Film Score:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Best Television Soundtrack:

Bad Sisters

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen

The Midwich Cuckoos

The Responder

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

Best Original Video Game Score:

Gotham Knights

Horizon Forbidden West

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Rising Star Award:

Cat Burns

Ines Dunn

tendai

venbee

Victoria Canal

music-news.com

Noise11.com

