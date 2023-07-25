Harry Styles World Tour Concludes - Noise11.com

Harry Styles gave a heartfelt speech to his fans as his mammoth Love on Tour trek closed in Italy on Saturday.

Styles wrapped the Love on Tour trek, which began in September 2021, at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, and marked the occasion by expressing his gratitude to his fans.

“I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come,” he told the crowd, according to social media footage. “I know that more than anyone else. You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me. You make it special for me every single night.”

Harry went on to thank his fans for spreading love and creating a safe space for everyone during each concert and called on them to keep doing so out in the world.

“I know feeling so incredibly small in this world it can be really, really difficult to feel like anything you could do can make a difference,” he continued. “But I promise you, I see it all the time in the little things that you do and the way that you treat each other. How it has affected all the people around me, how it has affected people out there, it is so much bigger. It does not end when this tour ends. I want you to continue it. Put love out into the world. It needs it a bit right now.”

Styles concluded his speech by saying, “I will be loving you so, so much – if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight.”

Harry surprised fans by closing the show with a new song – an untitled 10-minute piano instrumental.

Fan footage showed his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell and good friend James Corden in the audience at the show. The former talk show host was also filmed dancing in the crowd to Harry’s rendition of One Direction’s Best Song Ever.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

