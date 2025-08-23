Wolf Alice Release Fourth Album The Clearing - Noise11.com

British band Wolf Alice have released their fourth studio album The Clearing, led by new focus track Just Two Girls, via Mushroom Music.

Singer Ellie Rowsell described the inspiration behind Just Two Girls:

“I was inspired by going for dinner with my friends — a couple of friends, at different times, just one-on-one. I noticed how much I was saying ‘Oh my god yeah you’re so right!’ And I thought it was so nice to see how validating these conversations with my girlfriends are, how much I’m learning in these chats. I think I’ve been trying to figure out a lot of things, like getting older. I feel it’s really been a strange time of thinking about appearance. And these are things you hash out with your girlfriends and suddenly you don’t feel so shit about them again. I just felt like there deserved to be a song about that.”

Wolf Alice have grown from their origins as a gritty North London outfit into one of the UK’s most celebrated modern rock bands. Along the way, they’ve collected a Mercury Prize, a Brit Award, and multiple Grammy nominations. They’ve toured globally, played Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and even opened for Harry Styles on tour.

‘The Clearing’ album arrives following a strong run of singles including Bloom Baby Bloom, The Sofa and White Horses, each one teasing a different sonic identity before being brought together in a cohesive statement. Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in Los Angeles with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, The Clearing is Wolf Alice’s most refined work to date — an expansive collection of songs with nods to classic ‘70s pop/rock while staying distinctly modern. If Fleetwood Mac were making records in North London today, the results may well sound something like this.Wolf Alice celebrated the release with a special performance at Camden’s Dublin Castle, a venue synonymous with London’s indie rock history, before hosting a fan pop-up event featuring advance listens and exclusive merchandise. The band are also booked to perform Bloom Baby Bloom on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, marking another milestone in their growing international acclaim.

Wolf Alice formed in North London in 2010, initially as a duo between Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar) and Joff Oddie (guitar). By 2012, they had expanded into a four-piece with the addition of Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums). The band first came to prominence with a run of buzzworthy EPs and singles that positioned them as one of the UK’s most promising young acts.

Their breakthrough came in 2015 with the release of debut album My Love Is Cool. The record entered the UK Albums Chart at No. 2 and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. It produced the Grammy-nominated single Moaning Lisa Smile (2014), which introduced them to US audiences.

Other standout tracks from the album included Bros (2015) and Giant Peach (2015).

Wolf Alice followed up with Visions of a Life in 2017, a record that expanded their sonic palette with elements of shoegaze, punk, and dream pop. The album won the Mercury Prize in 2018, cementing their status as one of Britain’s most important contemporary bands.

Singles from the era included Yuk Foo (2017), Don’t Delete the Kisses (2017) and Beautifully Unconventional (2017).

In 2021, they released Blue Weekend, an album that brought them even greater acclaim. The record debuted at No. 1 in the UK and won the Brit Award for Best British Group.

Featuring lush production and Rowsell’s most evocative storytelling yet, Blue Weekend included the singles The Last Man on Earth (2021), Smile (2021), How Can I Make It OK? (2021) and No Hard Feelings (2021).

Now, in 2025, Wolf Alice return with The Clearing, their boldest and most confident body of work yet.

Wolf Alice Discography

My Love Is Cool (2015) (Aust, no. 41)

Visions of a Life (2017) (Aust, no. 54)

Blue Weekend (2021) (Aust, no. 9)

The Clearing (2025)

The Cleaning tracklisting:

1. Thorns

2. Bloom Baby Bloom

3. Just Two Girls

4. Leaning Against The Wall

5. Passenger Seat

6. Play It Out

7. Bread Butter Tea Sugar

8. Safe in the World

9. Midnight Song

10. White Horses

11. The Sofa

