The Rubens Second Album Hoops Gets a 10th Anniversary Vinyl Make-over - Noise11.com

Sydney five-piece The Rubens are celebrating a milestone in Australian music with the 10th anniversary reissue of their career-defining second album, Hoops. Originally released in 2015, Hoops was the record that propelled the Menangle, NSW group back to the Top 10. Now, a decade later, the album reached no 2 on the album chart, a Hottest 100 number one, and multiple platinum singles, is getting a fresh vinyl pressing with reimagined artwork.

When The Rubens dropped their self-titled debut in 2012 they quickly grew a fanbase. But it was with Hoops that the band transitioned from promising newcomers to headline status. Released on 7 August 2015 via Ivy League Records, Hoops debuted at number 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart, only being held back from the top spot by Dr. Dre’s Compton. It became a fixture on radio, a staple on festival lineups, and a calling card for a band destined to become one of Australia’s most reliable hitmakers.

The album’s title track, “Hoops,” proved unstoppable. It not only dominated triple j’s airwaves but went on to win the 2015 triple j Hottest 100, beating out Kendrick Lamar’s “King Kunta” and Major Lazer’s “Lean On.” The song has since gone 5x Platinum, making it one of the defining Australian tracks of the decade.

The making of Hoops was as adventurous as the music itself. The Rubens wrote and recorded across multiple locations , Coledale, Byron Bay, and New York City. The sessions were shaped by the guiding hand of Grammy Award-winning producer Eric J (Eric J Dubowsky), who had previously worked with the likes of Chet Faker, Flume, and Weezer. Mixing duties were handled by the legendary Michael Brauer (Coldplay, John Mayer), giving the record its polished but still raw edge.

What came out of those sessions was a tight, soulful rock record that balanced swagger with vulnerability. Tracks like “Hallelujah” and “Cut Me Loose” displayed gospel-tinged firepower, while “Hold Me Back” showed the band could weave intimacy into their grit. The sonic palette was broader than their debut, with organs, brass, and layered harmonies lifting the songs into anthemic territory.

Hoops spawned several singles that quickly became fan favourites. Lead single “Hallelujah” dropped in June 2015, a stomping gospel-rock anthem that set the tone for the album. The follow-up, “Hoops,” eclipsed everything in its path, dominating charts, playlists, and radio countdowns.

“Hold Me Back” and “Cut Me Loose” cemented the band’s reputation for writing hook-heavy rock songs with emotional weight. Each track showcased the band’s evolution, proving that Hoops wasn’t just a one-hit album but a complete body of work that resonated with audiences and critics alike. The record was nominated for the J Award’s Australian Album of the Year, affirming its cultural impact.

In a statement, the band reflected on what the record means to them:

“This album means a lot to us for many reasons. Written and recorded in Coledale, Byron Bay and NYC, we’ve so many great memories attached to the making of this record, as well as the places it took us after its release. To celebrate 10 years of Hoops we’re releasing a special anniversary edition on vinyl. Pressed in transparent yellow with black smoke, a reimagined cover and photos from our time making the damned thing. It’s a special release for all you special people that have stayed with us. Here’s to Hoops, and here’s to you!”

Since Hoops, The Rubens have continued their run of success, chalking up five Top 5 ARIA albums and a string of multi-platinum singles. “Live In Life” (4x platinum), “Never Ever” featuring Sarah Aarons (3x platinum), “God Forgot” (platinum), and “Masterpiece” (platinum) have all reinforced the band’s staying power in an ever-shifting industry. Their ability to consistently deliver hits while maintaining a strong live following has made them one of Australia’s most enduring acts.

The energy of Hoops songs translated perfectly onto the stage, with the band commanding festival crowds and intimate venues alike. The anniversary shows at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory are a nod to that legacy.

To mark the anniversary, The Rubens are hitting the stage for a run of intimate shows before expanding into festival territory. The Oxford Art Factory shows in Sydney sold out within days, with only limited tickets remaining for the Sunday night performance.

Tour Dates:

Friday 22 August | Oxford Art Factory | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 23 August | Oxford Art Factory | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 24 August | Oxford Art Factory | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 18 October | The Rubens & SXSW Hoops & Everything | Tumbalong Park, Sydney | Featuring Folk Bitch Trio, Velvet Trip, Mariae Cassandra + More

Friday 24 October | Hotel Brunswick | Brunswick Heads, NSW

Saturday 25 October | Coolangatta Hotel | Gold Coast, QLD

Hoops (10th Anniversary Edition) is out now via Ivy League Records.

