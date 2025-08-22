Lainey Wilson Expands Whirlwind With Deluxe Edition and Plots Major U.S., Australia & New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Lainey Wilson has dropped the deluxe edition of her chart-topping album Whirlwind, out now via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The expanded release adds five brand-new songs to the original 14-track record: Bell Bottoms Up, King Ranch, King George, King James, Yesterday, All Day, Every Day, Peace, Love, and Cowboys and her fast-rising single Somewhere Over Laredo.

The latter has been making waves across country radio, debuting as the most added song upon release and racking up over 1.16 million streams in its first 24 hours—a personal best for Wilson. Critics have praised her performance, with Billboard calling it “one of her most commanding, dynamic vocal performances to date.”

The expanded Whirlwind follows a monumental year for Wilson. She took home four trophies at the 60th ACM Awards including her second consecutive Entertainer of the Year win, performed at the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show, hosted the 58th CMA Awards alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan, and unveiled new fashion collaborations including her fourth Wrangler collection.

Wilson also remains a prolific collaborator, with hits alongside Jelly Roll (Save Me), Cole Swindell (Never Say Never), and HARDY (wait in the truck). Beyond music, she’s set to make her feature film debut in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him, after her successful acting role in Yellowstone.

Born in Baskin, Louisiana, Lainey Wilson grew up steeped in country music, performing from a young age before moving to Nashville to chase her dreams. Known for her signature bell-bottom style and blend of modern country with traditional storytelling, she steadily built her reputation as both a songwriter and performer.

Wilson’s breakthrough came with the release of Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ in 2021, featuring the Platinum hit Things a Man Oughta Know.

Her follow-up, Bell Bottom Country (2022), solidified her as a star, producing multiple #1 singles and earning her widespread acclaim. Whirlwind (2024) became her career-defining release, winning Album of the Year at the ACM Awards and expanding her global fanbase.

Awards & Career Milestones

2016 – Released debut album Tougher, introducing her storytelling style to Nashville.

2019 – Issued breakthrough EP Redneck Hollywood, which gained industry attention.

2021 – Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ lands her first Platinum-certified single with Things a Man Oughta Know. Wins ACM New Female Artist of the Year.

2022 – Bell Bottom Country earns critical acclaim, producing #1 singles including Heart Like A Truck. Wins CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM Song of the Year for Things a Man Oughta Know.

2023 – Wins CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and joins the cast of Yellowstone, raising her mainstream profile.

2024 – Releases Whirlwind, wins ACM Entertainer of the Year (her first). Scores collaborations with Jelly Roll, HARDY, and Cole Swindell.

2025 – Wins four ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year (second consecutive), Female Artist of the Year (third consecutive), Album of the Year (Whirlwind), and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. Prepares for global touring and feature film debut.

Lainey Wilson Discography

Tougher (2016)

Redneck Hollywood (EP, 2019)

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ (2021)

Bell Bottom Country (2022)

Whirlwind (2024)

Whirlwind (Deluxe Edition) (2025)

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind Deluxe Tracklist

Keep Up With Jones

Country’s Cool Again

Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)

Broken Hearts Still Beat

Whirlwind

Call A Cowboy

Hang Tight Honey

Bar In Baton Rouge

Counting Chickens

4x4xU

Ring Finger

Middle Of It

Devil Don’t Go There

Whiskey Colored Crayon

Somewhere Over Laredo

King Ranch, King George, King James

Yesterday, All Day, Every Day

Bell Bottoms Up

Peace, Love, and Cowboys

Lainey Wilson 2024-2025 Tour Dates

U.S. & Canada

Aug 22 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Aug 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum*

Aug 28 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Aug 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Aug 30 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre*

Sep 11 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center†

Sep 12 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center†

Sep 13 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena†

Sep 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center‡

Sep 19 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena‡

Sep 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion‡

Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage§

Sep 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre§

Sep 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena§

Oct 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena||

Oct 3 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center§

Oct 4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center§

Oct 9 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion§

Oct 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden§

Oct 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center§

Oct 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre||

Oct 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena||

Oct 18 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center||

Oct 24 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena#

Oct 25 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center#

Nov 7 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena#

Nov 8 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center#

Dec 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Wildflowers & Wild Horses

Australia & New Zealand

Feb 6 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena~

Feb 8 – Christchurch, NZ – Wolfbrook Arena~

Feb 11 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre~

Feb 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre~

Feb 14 – Newcastle, AU – Howlin’ Country~

Feb 16 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena~

Feb 19 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena~

Feb 20 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena~

Feb 22 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena~

Feb 26 – Perth, AU – RAC Center~

https://www.frontiertouring.com/laineywilson

For more details, visit www.laineywilson.com/tour.

