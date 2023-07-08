 Harry Styles Has Another Hit - This Time To His Face - Noise11.com
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles Has Another Hit – This Time To His Face

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2023

in News

Harry Styles was seemingly hit in the face by an object while performing in Vienna on Saturday.

S

tyles is apparently the latest star to be targeted during a live show, with famous faces including Drake, Bebe Rexha and Pink also having projectiles aimed at them recently.

In video footage posted on social media by fans in the crowd at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria, Harry is seen walking across the stage before something is thrown at him, apparently hitting him in the eye. The singer is then seen wincing in pain, before bending over and clutching his face in his hands.

Fans who attended the concert claim the incident happened after Harry had performed Sign of the Times, which was the first song of the encore for his Love on Tour concert series. But it seems Harry was determined to carry on and finish the show.

One onlooker, Myriam, said: “He still kept touching his face a lot. It looked like it hurt very much. It seems like he had to collect himself and then he turned back to us and kept performing.”

This isn’t the first time Harry has been struck during a gig. He was recently hit in the face by a flying bunch of flowers as he performed in Cardiff, Wales.

Harry is the latest in a series of music stars injured by thrown objects. Bebe Rexha ended up with a bruised eyelid and stitching tape on her eyebrow after she was hit in the face with a cell phone as she performed in New York.

Earlier this week, Drake was struck by a phone while on stage in Chicago.

Adele recently called on audiences to “stop throwing” objects at performers during her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso
Dan Sultan Cites Father John Mister As Influence For ‘Ringing In My Ears’

Dan Sultan says Father John Misty (Joshua Tillman of Fleet Foxes) started the journey for his upcoming self-titled album and the song ‘Ringing In My Ears’.

4 days ago
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish Will Be A Barbie Girl

Billie Eilish has announced that she will be releasing a song for the Barbie soundtrack.

5 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Performs Career Highlight With Symphony Orchestra

When you have been around for 50 something years, an artist like Russell Morris will have career highs and lows. In Melbourne last night, Russell’s performance with the Southern Cross Symphony was a career highest of highs.

5 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Surprises Young Musicians At Recital in Boston

Ed Sheeran surprised young musicians in Boston by stopping by during their recital over the weekend.

6 days ago
Ne Obliviscaris
Ne Obliviscaris Announce First Dates Since 2019

Melbourne’s Ne Obliviscaris will be back on tour in Australia in September for their first hometown shows since 2019.

July 3, 2023
Travis Scott Astroworld
Travis Scott Will Not Face Charges Over Astroworld Tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott has been cleared of all charges related to the 2021 Astroworld concert tragedy that took the lives of 10 people and injured countless others.

June 30, 2023
Palace of the King Children of the Evolution
Palace of the King Break Out The Guitars For Children of the Evolution

Palace of the King have come armed with a wall of guitars for their new song ‘Children of the Evolution’.

June 30, 2023