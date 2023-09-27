 BRIT Awards 2024 Date Announced - Noise11.com
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

BRIT Awards 2024 Date Announced

by Music-News.com on September 28, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The BRIT Awards 2024 is returning on Saturday, March 2, after the success of last year’s bash.

The star-studded music ceremony will officially return to The O2 arena in London, with a primetime weekend slot on ITV1 and ITVX, after reaching just shy of four million viewers in 2023.

Damian Christian, who is back as Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024, commented: “The move to a Saturday night for the first time proved to be a huge success, so I’m delighted we’ll be back in a primetime slot again in March. A Saturday night show helped us lock in our most engaged audience ever, and we’ll be looking to build on that base as we connect with even more fans in 2024. Next year’s BRITs will be our most ambitious show yet, with a host of exciting performances from incredible artists, as we look to celebrate the music that soundtracked our 2023.”

The ceremony used to take place on a weekday.

This year’s show was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Harry Styles swept the board at The BRIT Awards 2023 with a haul of all four gongs he was up for including the coveted Artist of the Year prize for ‘Harry’s House’.

Beyoncé and Wet Leg were the next biggest winners, picking up two gongs apiece.

Harry’s haul came after he opened proceedings with a rendition of ‘As It Was’ while wearing a sparkly red matador-style jacket.

The Best Male and Best Female awards were scrapped in 2021 in a bid to include non-binary artists, but it led to a male-dominated winners list this year, with only six of the 15 awards collected by female artists.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will be broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Honoured With Brit Billion Awards

Queen have received the Brit Billion Award for surpassing the landmark of 1 billion career streams in the U.K..

July 21, 2023
Harry Styles Harrys House
BRIT Awards 2023 The Complete Winners List

The BRIT Awards were held in London over the weekend. Harry Styles was the big winner picking up four awards including the three biggies, Album, Artist and Song of the Year.

February 12, 2023
Harry Styles Harrys House
Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles is to perform live at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month.

January 18, 2023
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
BRIT Awards Date Set for 11 February 2023

The BRIT Awards 2023 will return on Saturday 11 February.

September 5, 2022
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adele, Ed Sheeran Lead BRIT Award Nominations

The nominations for this year’s BRIT Awards with Mastercard were this evening announced in ‘The BRITs Are Coming’ one-hour TV special on ITV and ITV Hub and streamed for the first time on The Official BRIT Awards YouTube.

December 18, 2021
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Reveal Reason Behind BRIT Awards Absence

Pet Shop Boys didn't perform at the BRIT Awards "due to a contractual issue".

May 14, 2021
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Years & Years Cover Pet Shop Boys Its A Sing For Brit Awards

Elton John and Years & Years have come together for a truly spectacular performance of the Pet Shop Boys classic “It’s a sin” at tonight’s BRIT Awards.

May 12, 2021