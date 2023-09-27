BRIT Awards 2024 Date Announced - Noise11.com

The BRIT Awards 2024 is returning on Saturday, March 2, after the success of last year’s bash.

The star-studded music ceremony will officially return to The O2 arena in London, with a primetime weekend slot on ITV1 and ITVX, after reaching just shy of four million viewers in 2023.

Damian Christian, who is back as Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024, commented: “The move to a Saturday night for the first time proved to be a huge success, so I’m delighted we’ll be back in a primetime slot again in March. A Saturday night show helped us lock in our most engaged audience ever, and we’ll be looking to build on that base as we connect with even more fans in 2024. Next year’s BRITs will be our most ambitious show yet, with a host of exciting performances from incredible artists, as we look to celebrate the music that soundtracked our 2023.”

The ceremony used to take place on a weekday.

This year’s show was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Harry Styles swept the board at The BRIT Awards 2023 with a haul of all four gongs he was up for including the coveted Artist of the Year prize for ‘Harry’s House’.

Beyoncé and Wet Leg were the next biggest winners, picking up two gongs apiece.

Harry’s haul came after he opened proceedings with a rendition of ‘As It Was’ while wearing a sparkly red matador-style jacket.

The Best Male and Best Female awards were scrapped in 2021 in a bid to include non-binary artists, but it led to a male-dominated winners list this year, with only six of the 15 awards collected by female artists.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will be broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

