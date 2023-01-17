 Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 BRIT Awards - Noise11.com
Harry Styles Harrys House

Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 BRIT Awards

by Paul Cashmere on January 18, 2023

in News

Harry Styles is to perform live at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month.

Styles, who is nominated for four prizes at the event, including the prestigious Album and Artist of the Year awards, will take to the stage at the O2 Arena in London on 11 February.

Harry, who is also nominated for Song of the Year and Pop/R&B Act, will join the already-announced performers – Wet Leg, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras.

In a statement, organisers praised the As It Was singer as an “incredible live performer” and congratulated him on having the biggest-selling U.K. album and single of 2022.

Since launching his solo career after One Direction’s split, Harry has won two solo BRIT Awards.

Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards were announced last week, with Harry and Wet Leg both nominated for four awards each, respectively. Other artists nominated for multiple prizes include Aitch, Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, Cat Burns, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Eliza Rose, Lizzo, Nova Twins, Sam Smith, Stormzy, and Taylor Swift.



