Charli XCX Leads BRIT Awards Nominees - Noise11.com

Charli XCX has secured the highest number of nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards.
Charli XCX wowed critics and fans last year with the release of her album, Brat – which dominated the summer and beyond.
Now Charli XCX is dominating the list of 2025 BRIT Award nominations – with nods in an impressive five categories.
Charli stands to win Artist of the Year, Pop Act, Dance Act, Mastercard Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for Guess – her duet with Billie Eilish.
The awards will take place on Saturday 1 March in London at the O2 Arena – with the ceremony hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall who returns for the first time as presenter since 2021.
Eilish is also nominated in the International Artist of the Year category and will fight for the award against Adrianne Lenker, Asake, Benson Boone, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Tyler, The Creator.
The other nominees for Album of the Year are The Cure with Songs Of A Lost World, Dua Lipa with Radical Optimism, Ezra Collective with Dance, No One’s Watching, and The Last Dinner Party with Prelude to Ecstasy.
The musicians competing with Charli for Artist of the Year are Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Dua Lipa, Fred Again, Jamie xx, Michael Kiwanuka, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri and Sam Fender.
Here are the nominations in full:
Artist of the year
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
Group of the year
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Album of the year
Charli XCX – Brat
The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
Song of the year
Artemas – i like the way you kiss me
The Beatles – Now And Then
BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) – Kisses
Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) – BAND4BAND
Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Chase & Status / Stormzy – Backbone
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
Dua Lipa – Training Season
Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) -Alibi
JADE – Angel Of My Dreams
Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI
KSI (feat Trippie Redd) – Thick Of It
Myles Smith – Stargazing
Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas To Me
Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D – Somedays
Best new artist
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
International artist of the year
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
International group of the year
Amyl and The Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines D.C.
Future & Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
International song of the year
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Djo – End of Beginning
Eminem – Houdini
Hozier – Too Sweet
Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – I Had Some Help
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) – Fortnight
Teddy Swims – Lose Control
Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby
Best alternative/rock act
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
Best dance act
Becky Hill
Charli xcx
Chase & Status
Fred again..
Nia Archives
Best pop act
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Best R&B act
Cleo Sol
Flo
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
Raye
Rising star
Winners: Myles Smith
Elmiene
Good Neighbours
