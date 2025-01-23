Charli XCX Leads BRIT Awards Nominees - Noise11.com

Charli XCX has secured the highest number of nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards.

Charli XCX wowed critics and fans last year with the release of her album, Brat – which dominated the summer and beyond.

Now Charli XCX is dominating the list of 2025 BRIT Award nominations – with nods in an impressive five categories.

Charli stands to win Artist of the Year, Pop Act, Dance Act, Mastercard Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for Guess – her duet with Billie Eilish.

The awards will take place on Saturday 1 March in London at the O2 Arena – with the ceremony hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall who returns for the first time as presenter since 2021.

Eilish is also nominated in the International Artist of the Year category and will fight for the award against Adrianne Lenker, Asake, Benson Boone, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Tyler, The Creator.

The other nominees for Album of the Year are The Cure with Songs Of A Lost World, Dua Lipa with Radical Optimism, Ezra Collective with Dance, No One’s Watching, and The Last Dinner Party with Prelude to Ecstasy.

The musicians competing with Charli for Artist of the Year are Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Dua Lipa, Fred Again, Jamie xx, Michael Kiwanuka, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri and Sam Fender.

Here are the nominations in full:

Artist of the year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of the year

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Album of the year

Charli XCX – Brat

The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

Song of the year

Artemas – i like the way you kiss me

The Beatles – Now And Then

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) – Kisses

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) – BAND4BAND

Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Chase & Status / Stormzy – Backbone

Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa – Training Season

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) -Alibi

JADE – Angel Of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI

KSI (feat Trippie Redd) – Thick Of It

Myles Smith – Stargazing

Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D – Somedays

Best new artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

International artist of the year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International group of the year

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

International song of the year

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Djo – End of Beginning

Eminem – Houdini

Hozier – Too Sweet

Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) – Fortnight

Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby

Best alternative/rock act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Best dance act

Becky Hill

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Best pop act

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best R&B act

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye

Rising star

Winners: Myles Smith

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com