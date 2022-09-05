 BRIT Awards Date Set for 11 February 2023 - Noise11.com
BRIT Awards Date Set for 11 February 2023

by Music-News.com on September 5, 2022

in News

The BRIT Awards 2023 will return on Saturday 11 February.

For the first time in the history of the music awards show – which turns 30 next year – the bash will take place on a Saturday at London’s The O2.

Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records has also been announced as the new chair of the BRIT Committee for 2023.

He said: “The BRITs is the biggest night of the year for the UK music industry, and we want as many eyes on it as possible as we showcase the best and most diverse British talent. Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience.”

Last year’s ceremony saw Adele win big, taking home three major awards in total.

Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish also scooped top prizes.

As for the performances, the organisers managed to keep a surprise Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon performance secret, with the pop megastar and the alternative rockers leaving viewers stunned by their heavy version of pop hit ‘Bad Habits’.

The event also saw a new selection of gender-neutral categories introduced after the organisers decided to scrap the Best Male and Female categories and create a broader group of nominees.

And for the first time in the event’s history, fans were able to nab tickets on the arena floor, where the nominees are seated.

Comedian Mo Gilligan took over as host from Jack Whitehall.

The BRIT Awards 2023 will be broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX.

