BRIT Awards 2023 The Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The BRIT Awards were held in London over the weekend. Harry Styles was the big winner picking up four awards including the three biggies, Album, Artist and Song of the Year.
Here are the winners:
Album of the Year: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Artist of the Year: Harry Styles
Song of the Year: Harry Styles – As It Was
Best New Artist: Wet Leg
Group of the Year: Wet Leg
Best Pop/R&B Act: Harry Styles
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Aitch
Best Rock/Alternative Act: The 1975
Best Dance Act: Becky Hill
Best International Artist of the Year: Beyoncé
International Song of the Year: Beyoncé – Break My Soul
International Group of the Year: Fontaines D.C.
Producer of the Year: David Guetta
Songwriter of the Year: Kid Harpoon
Rising Star: Flo
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook