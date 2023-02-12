BRIT Awards 2023 The Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The BRIT Awards were held in London over the weekend. Harry Styles was the big winner picking up four awards including the three biggies, Album, Artist and Song of the Year.

Here are the winners:

Album of the Year: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Artist of the Year: Harry Styles

Song of the Year: Harry Styles – As It Was

Best New Artist: Wet Leg

Group of the Year: Wet Leg

Best Pop/R&B Act: Harry Styles

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Aitch

Best Rock/Alternative Act: The 1975

Best Dance Act: Becky Hill

Best International Artist of the Year: Beyoncé

International Song of the Year: Beyoncé – Break My Soul

International Group of the Year: Fontaines D.C.

Producer of the Year: David Guetta

Songwriter of the Year: Kid Harpoon

Rising Star: Flo

