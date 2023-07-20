Harry Styles Heads To The Circus for 'Daylight' Video - Noise11.com

Harry Styles is dodging daggers, walking the tightrope and juggling for his new ‘Daylight’ video.

‘Daylight’ is the third ‘Harry’s House’ music video after ‘Satellite’ and ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’.

‘Dayight’ comes in early in the live set. On the recent shows, Styles has been performing the song with opening act Wet Leg.

Harry Styles setlist 18 July 2018, Portugal

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Keep Driving

Wet Dream (Wet Leg cover) (with Wet Leg)

Daylight (with Wet Leg)

She

Matilda

Satellite

Late Night Talking

Cinema

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)

Grapejuice

Watermelon Sugar

Fine Line

Encore:

Sign of the Times

Medicine

As It Was

