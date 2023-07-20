 Harry Styles Heads To The Circus for 'Daylight' Video - Noise11.com
Harry Styles is dodging daggers, walking the tightrope and juggling for his new ‘Daylight’ video.

‘Daylight’ is the third ‘Harry’s House’ music video after ‘Satellite’ and ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’.

‘Dayight’ comes in early in the live set. On the recent shows, Styles has been performing the song with opening act Wet Leg.

Harry Styles setlist 18 July 2018, Portugal

Daydreaming
Golden
Adore You
Keep Driving
Wet Dream (Wet Leg cover) (with Wet Leg)
Daylight (with Wet Leg)
She
Matilda
Satellite
Late Night Talking
Cinema
Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Treat People With Kindness
What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)
Grapejuice
Watermelon Sugar
Fine Line

Encore:
Sign of the Times
Medicine
As It Was

