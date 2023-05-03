The Major Artists Who Refuse To Perform For The King - Noise11.com

King Charles III has a PR disaster on his hands with some of the biggest names on the world saying no to performing at the Coronation this weekend.

Adele, Harry Styles, Robbie Williams and Elton John are just some of the major names who can’t attend because, well, they are probably rearranging their sock drawn.

Elton John has blamed “scheduling issues” on his reason for not being there and yes, he is performing in Hamburg Germany on Friday but Hamburg is less than 1000 kilometres to London and Elton had no trouble flying a similar distance from Sydney to Melbourne every day when he was recently in Australia. Elton also didn’t have any trouble posting Australian shows in February 2020 so he could perform at the Academy Awards.

Elton was a close friend of Charles’ first wife Princess Diana and while he performed for Elizabeth after Diana’s death he has not done anything for Charles. Same with Duran Duran, a favorite of Diana. They aren’t there either.

Adele, Robbie Williams, Spice Girls and Harry Styles have all reportedly turned down the invitation to perform on Saturday for Charles. The long list of celebrities sirs, Rod, Mick, Paul, Cliff and Ray are also missing in action from the ceremony.

The line-up is embarrassing. Why American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are there wreaks of desperation. Olly Murs, an X Factor winner and now a judge on The Voice UK is also on the line-up. The entire show looks like a C-list reality show.

There is no representation from the Commonwealth. There are no Australian, New Zealand or Canadian performers but Take That, Paloma Faith and DJ Pete Tong will appear.

The Royal Family has done nothing about the Pedophile Prince and the Harry Circus has made the institution a laughing stock. It’s no wonder credible artists are running in the opposite direction.

It’s just sad.

