Boy George Praises Harry Styles' Fashion - Noise11.com

Boy George Praises Harry Styles’ Fashion

March 5, 2024

Boy George has praised Harry Styles fashion choices for encouraging people to “stand out.”

George has praised Harry for blurring gender roles and breaking stereotypes when it comes to his style.

“When I see Harry Styles doing what he’s doing, I love it,” Boy George told Sherri Shepherd on her talkshow, SHERRI.

“I am very supportive. I think it’s great.”

George labelled Harry as a “dandy,” using the term to describe “anyone with great style.”

He added that he believes the clothes that he and Harry choose to wear are “not about sexuality, really, it’s just about wanting to stand out.”

Harry is known for pushing the style boundaries. In 2020 he appeared on the cover of British Vogue wearing a Gucci dress.

“Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it,” Harry said at the time.

“I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.”

