Music Legends From Paul Simon To Santana Set To Receive 2026 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards - Noise11.com

The Recording Academy has unveiled the lineup for its 2026 Special Merit Awards, highlighting music icons whose influence spans decades and continents. Among the honorees for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award are Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, Carlos Santana, Cher, and Paul Simon. The awards will be presented during Grammy Week on Saturday, January 31, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, the day before the main ceremony at the arena.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognises performers who have made “creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording.” Since its inception in 1963 with Bing Crosby as the first recipient, the award has celebrated legends such as Prince, The Clash, Nirvana, and Donna Summer. This year’s recipients reflect the Academy’s commitment to acknowledging artists across genres, from R&B and pop to Afrobeat and Latin rock.

Houston, widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in music history, will receive the award posthumously. With over 200 million records sold, seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, and three diamond albums, Houston’s achievements remain unmatched. She broke new ground as the first Black artist with three diamond-certified albums and continues to set the standard for vocal excellence worldwide. This recognition also has a personal resonance, following in the footsteps of her cousin Dionne Warwick, who received the same honour in 2019.

Ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan will also be celebrated. Khan’s career, spanning more than five decades, has influenced countless vocalists and artists across genres. Her work with the Chaka Khan Foundation underscores her enduring commitment to global wellness and social impact, complementing her trailblazing achievements in music. The Academy describes her as “a living force in music,” recognising her ongoing contribution to the cultural landscape.

Fela Kuti, the Nigerian musician and activist, will be honoured posthumously, highlighting his lasting impact on Afrobeat and global music culture. Kuti’s politically charged music and multigenerational influence continue to resonate, inspiring contemporary artists from Beyoncé to Paul McCartney. The Recording Academy noted that his legacy “spans generations,” cementing his place as a transformative figure in modern music.

Paul Simon, a songwriter whose work has consistently bridged folk, pop, and world music, joins the roster of honourees. Cher, an enduring pop icon whose career has defied trends for over six decades, will also receive the award, marking a rare celebration of longevity and reinvention in popular music. Latin rock pioneer Carlos Santana rounds out the group, recognising a career defined by innovation, cross-cultural collaborations, and genre-defining guitar work.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Awards, lyricist Bernie Taupin, Latin jazz musician Eddie Palmieri, and record executive Sylvia Rhone will receive the Trustees Award for their contributions to music beyond performance. Classical composer John Chowning, who discovered frequency modulation synthesis in 1967, will be honoured with the Technical Grammy Award, highlighting groundbreaking achievements in music technology.

The Special Merit Awards ceremony on January 31 will precede the 2026 Grammy Awards, which air live from the Crypto.com Arena on February 1. Grammy Week will also include celebrations of artists such as Pharrell Williams, Brandy, and Kirk Franklin, hosted by the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29.

The 2026 awards underscore the Recording Academy’s commitment to recognising artists whose work has not only defined eras but continues to shape the global music landscape, from the voices of Houston and Khan to the revolutionary sounds of Kuti and Santana.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)