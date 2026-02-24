2026 Lighthouse Award Opens Applications For Women And Gender Diverse Artist Managers - Noise11.com

The 2026 Lighthouse Award, honouring Linda Gebar, offers a $5,000 grant to support the next generation of Australian music managers

by Paul Cashmere

Applications are now open for the 2026 Lighthouse Award, a $5,000 grant designed to support women and gender diverse artist managers working within the Australian music industry.

The annual award recognises forward-thinking managers dedicated to the development of Australian artists and the long-term health of the local sector. Applications close on Monday 23 March, with the recipient to be announced at the Association of Artist Managers Awards on Wednesday 29 April in Sydney.

The Lighthouse Award was established in memory of Linda Gebar, a pioneering figure in Australian artist management who died in 2008. At a time when few women held senior management roles in the 1990s music business, Gebar built a diverse career spanning management, radio, live music and publishing.

She managed influential Australian acts including The Killjoys, Frente and The Blackeyed Susans. Beyond management, Gebar booked Melbourne’s renowned Punters Club during a formative period for the city’s live scene, worked at PBS FM, ran a record label and later joined APRA AMCOS, contributing to songwriter advocacy and industry development.

Over the past twelve years, the Lighthouse Award has recognised emerging and established managers who have gone on to make significant impact. Previous recipients include Bonnie Dalton, Charlotte Abroms, Hayley Ayres, Jen Cloher, Kristy Gostelow, Lorrae McKenna, Maggie Collins and Simone Ubaldi.

The 2025 recipient, Ash Hills of UNIFIED Music Group, used the grant to expand international opportunities for her roster. The funding supported business-related travel, including a North American tour with Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, who performed headline shows and supported Pearl Jam. During the trip, Hills established connections with industry leaders in Nashville, Toronto and New York, strengthening pathways for Australian artists abroad.

Karen Don, Head of Membership at APRA AMCOS, said initiatives such as the Lighthouse Award remain critical in addressing structural imbalance within the music sector. She noted that women and gender diverse professionals continue to face barriers to advancement, and that targeted support plays a key role in career sustainability and growth.

The award’s focus on managers reflects the pivotal role they play in artist development, international strategy and long-term career planning. In an increasingly global marketplace, Australian managers are required to operate across touring, publishing, recording and brand partnerships, often with limited resources. The $5,000 grant is intended to be flexible, supporting business development, travel, education or strategic expansion.

Applications for the 2026 Lighthouse Award close Monday 23 March. The successful applicant will be revealed at the Association of Artist Managers Awards on Wednesday 29 April in Sydney.

