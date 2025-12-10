21 Savage Confirms New Album What Happened To The Streets? Is About To Drop - Noise11.com

21 Savage will release his new album, What Happened To The Streets?, this Friday, December 12, drawing together a major visual collaboration with British Nigerian artist Slawn and a high-profile reveal during Miami Art Basel. The project marks the latest chapter in a career that has shifted from regional mixtape acclaim to Grammy-winning global status.

The album cover, created by Slawn, has already become a central talking point. Slawn’s painting is directly inspired by Kerry James Marshall’s A Portrait Of The Artist As A Shadow Of His Former Self, a work recognised for its examination of identity and representation. Slawn reinterprets this influence with an image that forms the basis of a broader multi-platform campaign.

During Miami Art Basel, a 20-foot travelling installation featuring 21 Savage’s face appeared at major fairs and galleries across the city. The piece was presented without explanation, generating speculation as it moved through institutions including PRIZM, SCOPE, UNTITLED Art, NADA, CONTEXT, Design Miami and the Rubell Museum. The installation finally came to rest at Booby Trap On The River, a Miami venue that regularly appears in hip-hop circles.

The collaboration extends to a four-cover CD set and a limited edition run of 2,100 numbered prints available exclusively through 21 Savage’s store. Pre-orders for the series are open now.

Slawn has built an international following through his spray-painted canvases, pop-influenced designs, murals and caricature-driven work. In 2023, he became the youngest artist to design the Britannia statuette for the BRIT Awards, confirming his place as a significant contemporary voice in the British art scene. His partnership with 21 Savage signals further crossover between hip-hop and the global art world.

Born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in London and raised in Atlanta, 21 Savage entered music following traumatic events in his teenage years. He released his first music in 2013 and soon developed momentum with mixtapes including The Slaughter Tape and Slaughter King, as well as his collaborative Free Guwop EP with Sonny Digital.

His commercial breakthrough arrived in 2016 with Savage Mode, the Metro Boomin collaboration that produced the hit singles X and No Heart. The project reached number 23 on the Billboard 200 and positioned 21 Savage for national recognition. His feature on Drake’s Sneakin’ further increased his profile.

In 2017, he released Issa Album, which reached number two on the Billboard 200 and produced the hit single Bank Account. His appearance on Post Malone’s Rockstar delivered his first US number one. A year later, I Am > I Was debuted at number one and earned him a Grammy for A Lot, his collaboration with J. Cole. He later extended his catalogue with Savage Mode II, which also topped the US charts in 2020.

His collaborative album with Drake, Her Loss, delivered another Billboard number one in 2022, further cementing his position as a major force in contemporary rap. His 2024 album American Dream became his fourth consecutive chart-topping release, producing the hits Redrum and Née-Nah.

21 Savage’s arrest by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2019 revealed his British citizenship, leading to a complex and highly publicised legal situation. He was released on bond shortly after his detention, and by 2023 he secured lawful permanent residency in the United States. He has since travelled freely, including documented visits to the United Kingdom.

Raised initially in London before relocating to Atlanta at age seven, 21 Savage experienced significant upheaval throughout his youth. He was expelled from multiple schools, spent time in juvenile detention and became involved in street life, including drug distribution and criminal activity. A violent incident in 2013, in which he was shot six times on his 21st birthday, marked a turning point that led him toward music.

Musically, he has remained committed to a stark autobiographical style, shaped by the raw energy of acts such as Three 6 Mafia. His distinct monotone delivery has become a defining element of his sound.

What Happened To The Streets? continues a decade-long catalogue that has carried 21 Savage from independent mixtapes to global prominence. With Slawn’s artwork providing the visual signature and a multi-location reveal generating momentum, the album enters the market with significant attention.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)