28 Days Celebrate 30 Years With Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

Legendary Australian punk band 28 Days are marking three decades of their unique contribution to the country’s music scene with a special tour this June, revisiting the songs that defined a generation.

by Paul Cashmere

Few Australian bands have left as indelible a mark on the punk and rock landscape as 28 Days. Formed in 1997 in Frankston, Victoria, the band emerged from local skate parks and graffiti culture to become one of the defining sounds of the late 1990s and early 2000s. With a career spanning 30 years, 28 Days built a legacy on explosive live shows, genre-blending music, and a relentless drive that saw them claim the top of the ARIA charts with their second studio album, Upstyledown, in 2000.

The band’s story begins with lead vocalist James “Jay” Dunne and guitarist Simon Hepburn, who had previously collaborated in several hardcore and punk bands. Alongside bassist Damian Gardiner and drummer Adam Nanscawen, the group self-released their debut album, 28 Days, in 1998, garnering attention both locally and overseas, including a strong rating from Kerrang! in the UK. By the time they released their five-track EP, Kid Indestructible, in 1999, 28 Days were already attracting national airplay, with tracks like “Kool” and “La Lune” in high rotation on Triple J. The EP peaked at number 69 on the ARIA charts and earned Kalju Tonuma an ARIA nomination for Engineer of the Year.

2000 proved to be a breakthrough. A new EP, Here We Go, introduced the single “Sucker”, which debuted at number 21 on the ARIA charts. But it was Upstyledown, released in July 2000, that solidified the band’s place in Australian music history. Debuting at number one and later certified platinum, the album delivered hits such as “Rip It Up”, “Goodbye”, and “Song for Jasmine”. These songs captured the youthful energy of the era, becoming anthems at Big Day Out, Homebake, and Channel V events. The band’s presence in the mosh pit culture of the time was unforgettable, and their combination of punk, rock, and electronic elements made them standouts in a crowded music scene.

The band’s third album, Stealing Chairs, arrived in 2002, featuring singles like “Take Me Away” and “What’s the Deal?”, peaking at number six on the ARIA charts and achieving gold certification. That year also brought tragedy, with drummer Scott Murray passing away after being struck by a car at just 22 years of age. Vince Jukic stepped in on drums, and the band pressed on, demonstrating resilience and commitment to their craft.

28 Days continued to release music through the mid-2000s, including Extremist Makeover in 2004, which reached number 31 on the ARIA charts, followed by a greatest hits compilation, 10 Years of Cheap Fame, in 2007. After a brief hiatus, the band reformed in 2009 to support long-time friends Bodyjar on tour, and they released the Lost Songs EP in 2013, featuring rare tracks that spanned their career. Their most recent single, “Unmarked Graves”, arrived in 2015, and while no new music has followed, 28 Days remain a powerful live act.

This June, 28 Days will take their three-decade journey to the stage once more, performing classic tracks like “Rip It Up”, “Say What?”, and “Sucker”. The tour is a celebration not just of nostalgia, but of a band that has withstood the highs and lows of the Australian music industry and continues to resonate with fans both old and new.

Fans should prepare for an intense live experience, where mosh pits and high-energy performances remain central to the 28 Days experience. From camo shorts to skateboards, the spirit of the late ’90s punk scene will be alive and well.

Tour Dates

Fri, June 5: Crowbar, Sydney

Sat, June 6: Crowbar, Brisbane

Fri, June 26: Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Sat, June 27: Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets are available via www.teamwrktouring.com

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