A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical Explores The Man Behind The Songs Ahead Of Australian Premiere - Noise11 Music News

The creative team behind A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical says the production was built around Neil Diamond’s personal journey rather than simply assembling his catalogue of hits, with rehearsals now underway in Melbourne ahead of the Australian premiere.

by Paul Cashmere

As rehearsals entered their second week in Melbourne, the American creative team behind A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical offered Australian media an early look at a production that examines Neil Diamond’s life through his music. During the rehearsal presentation, Associate Director Austin Regan, Musical Supervisor Sonny Paladino and Associate Choreographer Jasmine Lee explained how the Broadway production was adapted around Diamond’s personal story while retaining many of the songs that made him one of popular music’s most successful recording artists.

The rehearsal opened with Regan introducing a performance of ‘Cracklin’ Rosie’ by Will Swenson and The Beautiful Noise ensemble. Regan described the sequence as a turning point in the story, capturing the moment Diamond begins to realise he has the potential to become more than a songwriter working in New York’s Brill Building.

Speaking during his first visit to Australia, Regan praised the local company, describing them as “some of the greatest actors and singers and dancers from anywhere in the world” while welcoming the opportunity to stage the production in Melbourne.

For Paladino, the challenge was not selecting enough Neil Diamond songs but deciding which ones could best serve the dramatic narrative.

“There are about 25 songs in the show,” Paladino told Noise11. “Neil had so many hits that we had to be selective.”

Well-known songs including ‘Sweet Caroline’, ‘Cracklin’ Rosie’, ‘Song Sung Blue’, ‘America’, ‘Cherry, Cherry’, ‘Solitary Man’ and ‘You Don’t Bring Me Flowers’ all feature, but Paladino said lesser-known recordings also became important dramatic tools.

“‘Shilo’ winds up being one of my favourite songs in the show,” he said. “‘Holly Holy’ is another. They help tell the story.”

Rather than presenting Diamond’s catalogue in chronological order, the production places songs wherever they best reflect milestones in his personal and professional life.

“A lot of these songs were autobiographical, even if Neil didn’t necessarily intend them that way,” Paladino explained. “We found moments where particular songs naturally marked stages of his life.”

He said ‘I Am… I Said’ ultimately became the emotional centre of the production because it reflects the conflict between international fame and Diamond’s identity away from the stage.

“One minute you’re a rock star, one minute you’re just Neil from Flatbush,” he said.

The structure of the musical also departs from the traditional concert format often associated with jukebox productions. Instead, the story unfolds through conversations between an older Neil Diamond and his therapist following the singer’s retirement from live performance.

Paladino said the creative team wanted to examine a question that reaches beyond the entertainment industry.

“What do you do when you can’t do the thing you love anymore?” he said. “Whether you’re a school teacher, a firefighter or whatever your profession is, eventually many people face that question.”

Those therapy sessions provide the framework for the production’s flashbacks, allowing audiences to move between the older Diamond reflecting on his life and the younger performer experiencing the moments that inspired the songs.

The production also introduces a distinctive role for its ensemble. Rather than functioning purely as dancers and backing singers, The Beautiful Noise becomes an extension of Diamond’s inner thoughts throughout the show.

“They hand him his guitar, they hand him the pick, they sing background vocals and they guide him through his journey,” Paladino said. “We think of them as the beautiful noise inside Neil Diamond’s head.”

Following a rehearsal performance of ‘Sweet Caroline’, Associate Choreographer Jasmine Lee explained that choreography throughout the production follows the emotional arc of Diamond’s life rather than existing simply to accompany familiar

songs.

“The one thing we stay true to is storytelling,” Lee said. “Every song sits at a particular point in Neil Diamond’s life, so the movement always grows from where we are in that story.”

Lee highlighted the stadium medley as one of the production’s major visual moments, depicting Diamond at the height of his concert career before large arena audiences. She also pointed to the opening montage, where the ensemble establishes its relationship with the central character through movement rather than dialogue.

While audiences may recognise the production through its catalogue of familiar songs, Lee believes its dramatic framework distinguishes it from many other music-based stage productions.

“People might expect to come and see a Neil Diamond concert,” she said. “What they discover is a deeply moving and universal story about memory, identity and the later stages of life.”

The Australian production of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical begins in Melbourne before transferring to Sydney later in the year.

Australian Dates

From August 2026, Melbourne, Princess Theatre

From November 2026, Sydney, Sydney Lyric

Ticket Details

Tickets are on sale through the official venues.

https://theneildiamondmusical.com.au/tickets/melbourne/

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