Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise Unveils Australian Cast - Noise11.com

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical brings Broadway star Will Swenson to Melbourne alongside an exceptional new Australian ensemble

by Paul Cashmere

Producers of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical have officially revealed the Australian cast joining Broadway star Will Swenson in the titular role of Neil Diamond – Then for the musical’s Melbourne premiere at the Princess Theatre in August 2026.

The Australian company features some of the country’s finest performers. Terence Crawford takes on Neil Diamond – Now, Ashleigh Rubenach portrays Marcia Murphey, Monica Sayers plays Doctor, Alana Tranter is Jaye Posner, Tim Wright covers Fred Weintraub and Tommy O’Rourke, and Hannah Fredericksen performs as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond. Rob Mallett and Mark Owen Taylor serve as standbys for key roles, ensuring a seamless performance across multiple parts.

Rounding out the cast is the ensemble, billed as “The Beautiful Noise,” which includes Katrina Bickerton, Cameron Davey, Paul Leandre Escorrido, Matt Hourigan, Alana Iannace, Jerome Javier, Joshua Kobeck, Etuate Lutui, Anna Mallows, Jordan Malone, James Maxfield, Isabella Roberts, Sophie Tzioumis, Emma Wilby, and Erica Wild. The ensemble will provide the rich vocal and dance performances that bring Neil Diamond’s iconic catalogue to life on stage.

Producer Paul Dainty AO said, “The audition process for A Beautiful Noise was extraordinary. We saw an incredible calibre of performers from across Australia, and the depth of talent on display made this one of the most exciting casting journeys we’ve been part of. This Australian cast brings not only exceptional vocal power, but heart, authenticity and a genuine connection to Neil Diamond’s music. Audiences are in for something truly special.”

Victoria’s Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, said, “Welcoming this musical is another example of how Victoria brings the world’s biggest productions to Melbourne, creating jobs, boosting tourism, and giving audiences unforgettable experiences. This fantastic cast will make for a blockbuster musical experience for fans.”

The production, created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, charts the singer-songwriter’s journey from a Brooklyn kid to global rock icon. His career includes more than 140 million albums sold, classics such as “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett, the musical features a world-class design team with Tony Award winners David Rockwell (Scenic Design) and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Tony nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), and Kevin Adams (Lighting Design). Music supervision and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino, with incidental and dance arrangements by Brian Usifer, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer.

Neil Diamond has a long history with Australian audiences, touring seven times between 1976 and 2015, and his 1972 live album Hot August Night remains one of the country’s longest-charting albums. Melbourne audiences will now see his story told on stage for the first time with a top-tier Australian ensemble performing alongside Swenson.

Tickets and Tour Details

Previews: Wednesday 5 August 2026, Melbourne, Princess Theatre

Season continues through Sunday 11 October 2026

