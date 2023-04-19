A Christmas Carol To Return To The Comedy Theatre For Christmas 2023 - Noise11.com

The London hit production ‘A Christmas Carol’ will return to the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne for Christmas 2023.

‘A Christmas Carol’ was performed in Australia for the first time in 2022 after premiering in London in 2017. David Wenham, who starred in ‘Elvis’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ and the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, starred in the 2022 season. The cast for 2023 is yet to be announced.

GWB Entertainment, Torben Brookman said: “We are thrilled to bring this incredible production of A Christmas Carol back to Melbourne in 2023. The production will have its eighth season in London this year where it has become a staple of the theatrical calendar in what has become a Christmas tradition. After witnessing the incredible joy that the production brought to Melbourne audiences in 2022, we’re excited about providing the same opportunity here and look forward to welcoming both new and retuning audiences to this magical and joyous theatrical experience.”

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne

17 November – 31 December 2023

Tickets from $49.50 (plus booking fee)

Tickets on sale at 10am on Friday 21 April at christmascarolaustralia.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

