Owen Teale Perfects Ebenezer Scrooge For A Christmas Carol 2023 - Noise11.com

In 2022 Old Vic introduced traditional English theatre to the people of Melbourne with David Wenham starring in Charles Dickins’ classic A Christmas Carol.

For 2023 ‘Game of Thrones’ star Owen Teale is Ebenezer Scrooge. Teale takes the role a step closer to how the fictitious Ebenezer would have been, slightly more abrupt than the character played by Wenham.

To contrast the Teale Ebenezer, Cameron Bajraktarevic-Hayward is placed in the Ghost of Christmas Past scene to highlight the Before and After transformation showcasing Old Ebenezer because misery took him over.

Bernard Curry ties the present and future together as Scrooge’s disadvantaged employee Bob Cratchit, who always sees the good in people, even Ebenezer.

Anthony Harkin (Marley), Debra Lawrence (Ghost of Christmas Past) and Samantha Morley (Ghost of Christmas Present) thread the personality demise of Scrooge across the decades to explain how he became who he became and then The Ghost of Christmas Present shows us how change is always an option.

This remarkable presentation is backed with a three-piece ensemble performing a soundtrack of traditional carols from ‘God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen though to Silent Night. Effects are minimal but effective with Lighting crucial to setting the mood. The costumes reflect the era taking us back in time a century but showcasing greed like today was on the same page.

Take away the effects and lighting and this traditional theatre production gives us a sense of how shows were once presented.

A Christmas Carol 2023/2024 goes through to 7 January 2024 at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne. After Wenham and Teale, I hope this is now an annual event and I cannot wait to see who our 2024/2025 Ebenezer will be.

https://christmascarolaustralia.com.au

Noise11.com A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023_Owen Teale, the Ghosts of Christmas_c Jeff Busby

