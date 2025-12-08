A Gathering For Gaza Brings Music, Advocacy And Solidarity To Pica This December - Noise11.com

A diverse lineup of Australian artists, community advocates and humanitarian organisations will come together at PICA in Port Melbourne, Naarm on Sunday 21 December for A Gathering For Gaza, a one-day fundraising event created to support urgent relief efforts in Gaza. The event will run from 2pm to 11pm and will raise funds for four frontline organisations, with all net profits directed to Olive Kids, PANZMA, PARA and Médecins Sans Frontières Australia.

The initiative brings some of Australia’s most prominent musicians back to the stage for a cause focussed entirely on humanitarian support.

A Gathering For Gaza will see the return of Julia Jacklin for her first Australian performance in almost two years. Angie McMahon will make her only Australian appearance of the year, adding another major drawcard to the day’s bill. The lineup also features seven-time ARIA Award winner Genesis Owusu, who continues to expand his profile as one of the country’s most innovative performers.

The musical program extends across genres, with Tarab Ensemble presenting classical Arabic repertoire with contemporary inflections and Miss Kaninna appearing soon after completing a UK and European run with Kneecap. YARA, the Naarm-based Palestinian soul singer, songwriter and producer, will also perform. Folk Bitch Trio will appear fresh from a world tour, while psych outfit Mildlife join the curated program alongside DJ sets from Cut Copy, Harvey Sutherland, Merve and Milo Eastwood. Moktar contributes a special pre-recorded set built around the interplay of techno, club textures and Arabic instrumentation.

Between performances, speakers representing Palestinian, Jewish and international humanitarian groups will discuss their work, offer context and outline the urgent needs arising from ongoing conditions in Gaza. Presenters include Nasser Mashni from the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, Rasha Abbas from Palestine Australia Relief And Action, Dr Bushra Othman from Palestinian Australian New Zealand Medical Association, Mai Saif of Free Palestine Melbourne, and Mohammad Othman from Olive Kids.

The speaker lineup also includes Uncle Robbie Thorpe, Senator Mehreen Faruqi, Sarah Schwartz from the Jewish Council of Australia and Ashley Killeen from Médecins Sans Frontières Australia.

Funds raised through ticket sales, bar revenue and special merchandise will support direct assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, as well as newly arrived families settling in Australia. Olive Kids, founded in 2007 by Palestinian Australians, continues to deliver financial aid, education, healthcare and essential supplies to children in Palestine. Their work is conducted with local partners, ensuring initiatives support community-based capacity building.

PARA provides advocacy and practical support for Palestinians rebuilding their lives in Australia, helping new arrivals overcome displacement while strengthening community networks. PANZMA, founded in 2020 by healthcare professionals, delivers comprehensive medical support in response to conflict-driven health challenges and works across both Australia and New Zealand.

Médecins Sans Frontières, established in 1971, remains one of the world’s leading independent humanitarian medical organisations. Their teams deliver trauma care, burn treatment, maternity services and mental health support, relying entirely on non-government funding to remain independent.

Reem Borrows of PARA emphasised the collective purpose of the event, explaining that the gathering reflects a shared commitment to dignity and safety for Palestinians who have been displaced. Olive Kids board member Mohammad Othman acknowledged the community’s solidarity, noting the essential nature of continued aid for children experiencing the effects of prolonged conflict.

Ashley Killeen of Médecins Sans Frontières described the mounting challenges facing Palestinians as displacement, winter conditions and ongoing attacks intensify pressure on the Gaza Strip. Killeen reinforced the organisation’s reliance on public support as a non-government funded service provider.

A Gathering For Gaza positions music as both a cultural expression and a platform for connection. Through performances, discussions and community presence, the event brings a diverse group of Australians together in support of organisations addressing urgent humanitarian needs. With artists, advocates and volunteers uniting under a shared purpose, the Port Melbourne gathering aims to deliver meaningful assistance while keeping international focus on the continuing crisis in Gaza.

Lineup (A-Z)

Angie McMahon

Cut Copy (DJ set)

Folk Bitch Trio

Genesis Owusu

Harvey Sutherland (DJ set)

Julia Jacklin

Merve

Mildlife

Milo Eastwood

Miss Kaninna

Moktar (special pre-recorded set)

Tarab Ensemble

YARA

Speakers (A-Z)

Ashley Killeen, MSF

Dr Bushra Othman, PANZMA

Mai Saif, Free Palestine Melbourne

Senator Mehreen Faruqi, Greens Deputy Leader

Mohammad Othman, Olive Kids

Nasser Mashni, APAN

Rasha Abbas, PARA

Uncle Robbie Thorpe

Sarah Schwartz, Jewish Council of Australia

A GATHERING FOR GAZA

Sunday 21 December, 2pm-11pm

PICA, Port Melbourne, Naarm

Tickets on sale 12pm AEDT Wednesday 10 December via Oztix

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)