 A Snoop Dogg Biopic Is In the Works - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman

A Snoop Dogg Biopic Is In the Works

by Music-News.com on November 11, 2022

in News

A movie biopic about the life and career of Snoop Dogg is in development.

On Wednesday, producers announced that the as-yet-untitled biopic will be the first project from the rapper’s newly formed Death Row Pictures, an offshoot of his Death Row Records label.

The movie will be directed by The Book of Eli’s Allen Hughes from a screenplay by Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop said in a statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Snoop, who acquired his former Death Row Records label earlier this year, will make his expansive back catalogue available for the biopic, which is being made by Universal.

“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture. We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words,” added Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley. “We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”

Universal previously made the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, which was released in 2015 and briefly featured Lakeith Stanfield as Snoop.

music-news.com

