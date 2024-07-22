A Stunning Gypsy Lee Performs At FENIX360 Media Night In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Media and Music Industry were treated to a stunning performance by Gypsy Lee at the Australia Media Night at the FENIX360 media event in Melbourne this week.

The five-song performance included a preview of a new Gypsy Lee song ‘Snitches’ with the invited audience of around 200 witnessing the new song’s world premiere. Gypsy said that ‘Snitches’ was still a work in progress and that she had only started work on it in the previous week.

The Gypsy Lee FENIX360 performance was only the singer’s fifth live performance.

The performance featured:

Gypsy Lee- lead vocals

Tom Lindsay- guitarist

Amalia Foy- backing vocals

Abbey Bradhurst – backing vocals

Isodora Lauritz – backing vocals

Gypsy Lee setlist, FENIX360 event 16 July 2024, Corner Hotel, Melbourne

1. Pretty In The Dark

2. Runaway Baby

3. Scene Of The Crime

4. What Doesn’t Kill You Cost A Lot In Therapy

5. Snitches

FENIX360 Global CEO Allan Klepfisz and Sandy Monteiro, CEO Asia, presented to the Australian media and music industry at the invitation only event on 16 July, 2024 at the Corner Hotel, in Richmond, Melbourne.

FENIX360 is an artist-centric, multi-genre social media platform that has been created to help independent artists and creatives to monetise their art more lucratively. Developed by a core team of founders and senior executives with deep passion, insight and experience in the worlds of music, art and advertising, FENIX360 reflects their passion and dedication to economically invigorate the creative landscape with the knowledge that the success of the FENIX360 model can greatly enhance returns for artists and stakeholders and provide greater satisfaction for fans and users.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Allan Klepfisz joining Paul Cashmere at Noise11.com to talk about FENIX360.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Sandy Monteiro joining Paul Cashmere at Noise11.com to talk about FENIX360.

https://www.fenix360.com

Download the FENIX360 app from the Google store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fenix&hl=en

Download the FENIX360 for Apple:

https://apps.apple.com/au/app/fenix360/id1468279363

