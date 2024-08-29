FENIX360’s Allan Klepfisz and Sandy Monteiro To Speak At M.I.C.S. On Youth Conference in Melbourne This Weekend - Noise11.com

Allan Klepfisz and Sandy Monteiro, principals of FENIX360, the artist-centric multi-genre social media platform, will speak for the delegates of the M.I.C.S. on Youth youth music forum in Melbourne on Saturday.
Global CEO and founder Allan Klepfisz and CEO Asia Sandy Monteiro will address the delegates for the 12:45pm ‘FENIX360 Introduction and Masterclass’ session, with host Jane Gazzo.
Sandy Monteiro, the former Managing Director of Universal Music, Malaysia will also join François Tetaz, Jan Skubiszewski, Michael Parisi and Jack Howard for the Production session at 11:30am and Michael Parisi, Craig Harnath, Sarah Hamilton and Stacey Pommerfor the ‘How To DIY/Release Strategy’ session at 2pm.
The full program for M.I.C.S. on Youth is:
Event Schedule
10:30 AM – Doors Open
YOUTH MATTERS – 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM
• 11:00 AM – 11:15 AM | Presentation of Youth Survey Results
Location: Auditorium
Speaker: Simone Schinkel
• 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM | Workshop with YLab
Location: Room 2.3
Speakers: Lorraine Roberts & Patrick Donovan
• 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM | All Ages Panel
Location: Room 2.3
Speakers: Jay-Dee Pitcaithly, Alan Long, Craig Reardon, Stacey Pommer
Moderator: Patrick Donovan
PRODUCTION – 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: François Tetaz, Jan Skubiszewski, Michael Parisi, Sandy Monteiro, Jack Howard
Moderator: Matt O’Gorman
LUNCH BREAK – 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM
FENIX360 – 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: Allan Klepfisz, Sandy Monteiro
Moderator: Jane Gazzo
COFFEE BREAK – 1:45 PM – 2:00 PM
HOW TO DIY/RELEASE STRATEGY – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: Michael Parisi, Sandy Monteiro, Craig Harnath, Sarah Hamilton, Stacey Pommer
Moderator: Matt O’Gorman
TO KNOW ONE’S RIGHTS – 2:45 PM – 3:30 PM
• Location: Room 2.3
Speakers: Moira Mckenzie, Annie Pirotta, Liz Pommer
MINDMAP – 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: JF Ponthieux, Chloe Virtue, Natalie Pinto, Nick Marson
Moderator: Jane Gazzo
HOW TO MARKET YOUR MUSIC – 3:30 PM – 4:15 PM
• Location: Room 2.2
Speakers: Miriam Wallace, Mary Mihelakos
WOMXN IN MUSIC – 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: Cassie Walker, Charlie Lane, Jane Gazzo, Sarah Hamilton
The M.I.C.S. on Youth forum will be held at JMC Academy, 208 Park Street, South Melbourne from 10:30am Saturday 31 August with showcases at the Prince Bandroom, St Kilda from 7pm Saturday and from 2pm Sunday at The Espy, St Kilda.
Then on Sunday The Prince Bandroom and the Espy Basement will be open for artist showcases.
