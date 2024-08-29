FENIX360’s Allan Klepfisz and Sandy Monteiro To Speak At M.I.C.S. On Youth Conference in Melbourne This Weekend - Noise11.com

Allan Klepfisz and Sandy Monteiro, principals of FENIX360, the artist-centric multi-genre social media platform, will speak for the delegates of the M.I.C.S. on Youth youth music forum in Melbourne on Saturday.

Global CEO and founder Allan Klepfisz and CEO Asia Sandy Monteiro will address the delegates for the 12:45pm ‘FENIX360 Introduction and Masterclass’ session, with host Jane Gazzo.

Sandy Monteiro, the former Managing Director of Universal Music, Malaysia will also join François Tetaz, Jan Skubiszewski, Michael Parisi and Jack Howard for the Production session at 11:30am and Michael Parisi, Craig Harnath, Sarah Hamilton and Stacey Pommerfor the ‘How To DIY/Release Strategy’ session at 2pm.

DOWNLOAD THE FENIX360 AT AT GOOGLE PLAY STORE AND APPLE STORE.

The full program for M.I.C.S. on Youth is:

Event Schedule

10:30 AM – Doors Open

YOUTH MATTERS – 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM

• 11:00 AM – 11:15 AM | Presentation of Youth Survey Results

Location: Auditorium

Speaker: Simone Schinkel

• 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM | Workshop with YLab

Location: Room 2.3

Speakers: Lorraine Roberts & Patrick Donovan

• 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM | All Ages Panel

Location: Room 2.3

Speakers: Jay-Dee Pitcaithly, Alan Long, Craig Reardon, Stacey Pommer

Moderator: Patrick Donovan

PRODUCTION – 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

• Location: Auditorium

Speakers: François Tetaz, Jan Skubiszewski, Michael Parisi, Sandy Monteiro, Jack Howard

Moderator: Matt O’Gorman

LUNCH BREAK – 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM

FENIX360 – 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM

• Location: Auditorium

Speakers: Allan Klepfisz, Sandy Monteiro

Moderator: Jane Gazzo

COFFEE BREAK – 1:45 PM – 2:00 PM

HOW TO DIY/RELEASE STRATEGY – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

• Location: Auditorium

Speakers: Michael Parisi, Sandy Monteiro, Craig Harnath, Sarah Hamilton, Stacey Pommer

Moderator: Matt O’Gorman

TO KNOW ONE’S RIGHTS – 2:45 PM – 3:30 PM

• Location: Room 2.3

Speakers: Moira Mckenzie, Annie Pirotta, Liz Pommer

MINDMAP – 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

• Location: Auditorium

Speakers: JF Ponthieux, Chloe Virtue, Natalie Pinto, Nick Marson

Moderator: Jane Gazzo

HOW TO MARKET YOUR MUSIC – 3:30 PM – 4:15 PM

• Location: Room 2.2

Speakers: Miriam Wallace, Mary Mihelakos

WOMXN IN MUSIC – 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM

• Location: Auditorium

Speakers: Cassie Walker, Charlie Lane, Jane Gazzo, Sarah Hamilton

Head here for the full program

The M.I.C.S. on Youth forum will be held at JMC Academy, 208 Park Street, South Melbourne from 10:30am Saturday 31 August with showcases at the Prince Bandroom, St Kilda from 7pm Saturday and from 2pm Sunday at The Espy, St Kilda.

Then on Sunday The Prince Bandroom and the Espy Basement will be open for artist showcases.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

