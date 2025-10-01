A (Very) Musical Christmas Returns for 2025 With Stellar Cast and Beyond Blue Partnership - Noise11.com

Michael Cassel has confirmed that A (Very) Musical Christmas will return in 2025, this year hosted on the stage of MJ The Musical at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre. The production promises to blend festive favourites with dazzling musical theatre performances from some of Australia’s most celebrated stage stars.

Far from being just another carols event, A (Very) Musical Christmas has cemented itself as an end-of-year tradition that delivers both entertainment and impact. At the core of the show is its ongoing partnership with Beyond Blue, ensuring that the spotlight shines not only on music but also on mental health and wellbeing.

At the helm is director and choreographer Fabian Aloise, returning to his hometown after international acclaim for Evita (starring Rachel Zegler) and Sunset Boulevard (starring Nicole Scherzinger). Aloise, whose work has earned Olivier and WhatsOnStage nominations alongside a Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, will bring his signature flair to the Melbourne stage.

Producer Michael Cassel said, “We are thrilled to have Fabian back in Melbourne to lead this very special production. His international achievements speak for themselves, and to have him inject that world-class artistry into our festive celebration is something audiences won’t forget.”

The 2025 line-up reads like a who’s who of Australian musical theatre. Casey Donovan, Rob Mills and Caroline O’Connor will headline, joined by cast members from MJ The Musical and Beetlejuice The Musical.

The show will also feature performances by Angelina Thomson, Elise McCann, Erin Clare, Georgina Hopson, Harry Targett, Ilario Grant, Josslynn Hlenti Afoa, Karis Oka, Marney McQueen, Nick Afoa, Ryan Gonzalez and Sarah Murr, with more names expected to be announced closer to the event.

The partnership with Beyond Blue continues to be a defining feature of A (Very) Musical Christmas. Funds raised will directly benefit Beyond Blue’s mental health services, ensuring Australians have access to free, 24/7 support.

Georgie Harman, CEO of Beyond Blue, said, “The festive season can be a time of joy but also one of stress and isolation. This partnership is a reminder that no one needs to face those challenges alone. The broadcast helps us bring that message of hope into homes across the nation.”

A (Very) Musical Christmas will be filmed in front of a live audience and premiere on ABC iview in late November before its ABC TV broadcast on Friday, 19 December. Tickets to be part of the live recording go on sale from Monday, 6 October at averymusicalchristmas.com, with a special Beyond Blue pre-sale beginning Friday, 3 October.

ABC’s Head of Arts, Music and Events, Kath Earle, said the broadcast continues to be a highlight of the holiday season, “It’s a chance for audiences to celebrate the very best in Australian talent while sharing the joy of music and Christmas spirit together.”

Alongside Aloise, the production team includes music supervisor Hayden Barltrop, lighting designer Paul Collison and sound designer Julian Spink. The event is presented with the support of TEG (Ticketek Entertainment Group) and Her Majesty’s Theatre.

